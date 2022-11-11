Biomea Fusion to Participate in Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biomea Fusion, Inc. (“Biomea”)(Nasdaq: BMEA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering and developing novel covalent small molecules to treat and improve the lives of patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases, today announced that Biomea’s management will participate in a fireside chat and host investor meetings at the upcoming Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference.



Piper Sandler 34th Annual Healthcare Conference

Location: New York, NY

Fireside Chat: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, at 3:30 pm ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, November 29, 2022

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the investor page of Biomea’s website at https://investors.biomeafusion.com/news-events/events

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of covalent small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. A covalent small molecule is a synthetic compound that forms a permanent bond to its target protein and offers a number of potential advantages over conventional non-covalent drugs, including greater target selectivity, lower drug exposure, and the ability to drive a deeper, more durable response. The company is utilizing its proprietary FUSION™ System to advance a pipeline of covalent-binding therapeutic agents against key oncogenic drivers of cancer and metabolic diseases. Biomea Fusion’s goal is to utilize its capabilities and platform to become a leader in developing covalent small molecules in order to maximize the clinical benefit when treating various cancers and metabolic diseases.

