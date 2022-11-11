Submit Release
Thanx Media Partners with Bridgeline

/EIN News/ -- WOBURN, Mass., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), announced today its partnership with the US-based digital marketing agency Thanx Media.

This partnership offers substantial revenue opportunities by combining Bridgeline's eCommerce-focused product suite with Thanx Media’s expertise, proven by hundreds of successful projects in the B2B and B2C space including Fortune 500 customers such as PayPal, Target, and Ulta Beauty.

The agency is certified in both the Optimizely and BigCommerce platforms, where Bridgeline has an extensive history of providing value. Bridgeline currently powers the search for both Optimizely and BigCommerce such as customers such as Crescent Electric, Cleanser's Supply, Berlin Packaging, and Black Diamond

"Bridgeline is excited to join forces with a top-tier agency partner," says Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline. "We look forward to working with Thanx Media to generate revenue for our customers."

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenue by increasing traffic, conversion rates, and average order value. Bridgeline's partnerships include Salesforce B2B Commerce, BigCommerce, Magento, and Progress Sitefinity.

To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.

Contact:

Danielle Erwin

VP of Marketing

Bridgeline Digital

press@bridgeline.com


