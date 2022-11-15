Holiday Enterprise Text Message Marketing from SMS Leader TrueDialog
The holidays are here and there’s no time like now for businesses to reach customers in a way that perhaps they never have – text message marketing.
As customers scramble to find the perfect holiday gifts, send texts to market products and services to keep existing and potential customers informed. ”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The holidays are upon us and there’s no time like the present for businesses to reach customers in a way that perhaps they never have before – utilizing text messaging. With 98% open rates, in some studies, compared to emails at 20%, texting represents the best way to ensure a brand’s message reaches their customers. TrueDialog, an SMS leader, that can literally set up an organization in minutes to text, offers four ways enterprises can use text messaging marketing to brighten their holiday season.
— Ken Narita, Chief Marketing Officer, TrueDialog
Text Message Holiday Marketing
• The Gift of Customer Service. The holiday season is a busy time for enterprises so use customer service texts to inform customers about holiday order confirmations and tracking updates, reservations, appointment reminders and payment confirmations. As the New Year is right around the corner, depending on your business, use texts to send scheduled reminders about annual renewals, check-ups or routine maintenance.
• Seasonal Marketing. As customers scramble to find the perfect holiday gifts, send texts to market products and services to keep existing and potential customers informed. This can include holiday promotions, exclusive holiday offers and even upcoming seasonal events.
• Holiday & End-of-the-Year Sales. Use mass text messages to alert customers about holiday and end-of-the-year sales, discounts, events or in-stock products. Include a link to your brand’s website in the holiday text message to drive traffic.
• Customer Feedback. The end of the year is the perfect time to gain feedback from thousands of customers about your brand’s products or services which can help shape next year’s offerings. This makes your customers feel valued since they’ll see that you are interested in what they think, rather than seeing them only as transactional.
What to look for in a SMS Messaging Platform
When looking for an easy-to-use SMS marketing platform, look for one that offers mass and one-to-one texting capabilities, fast implementation and easy administrator controls. It should offer enterprise-level features at a low cost with high deliverability rates. Ultimately, the platform should make it easy for businesses to simply create and send test messages to customers.
Get started with Text Message Marketing
To get started growing your business with effective customer communications, reach out to TrueDialog, which is committed to assisting businesses in starting, running and developing effective business texting capabilities. TrueDialog has a native integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Salesforce.com. Integrations with Marketo, Eloqua and other CRMs are also available making sending messages as easy as sending an email.
To see how easy it is to text with your customers and boost your business this holiday season and beyond, TrueDialog offers a free trial.
About TrueDialog
Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrueDialog is the premier messaging platform that creates better customer connections. From 1:1 SMS communications, to mass text messages, or multi-user, team-based customer support, TrueDialog enables all these solutions at scale. TrueDialog is API-centric, with native SFDC and MS Dynamics implementations. And with 99.9% uptime and direct carrier connections, TrueDialog gives businesses the reliability they need and enables them to cut costs. For more information, visit www.TrueDialog.com.
# # #
Phillip Sontag
TrueDialog
phillip@bleucooper.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn