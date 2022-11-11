Augmented Analytics Market will Reach Nearly USD 103.87 Billion, at a CAGR of 29.5% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 10.06 Billion in 2021, Market Growth - CAGR of 29.5%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global augmented analytics market was valued at USD 10.06 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 103.87 Billion by the year 2030, at a CAGR of 29.5%. Augmented analytics market research study offers an all-inclusive analysis of the revenue generated by the online investment vendors locally and globally. It includes the analysis of critical strategies, business models, geographic presence, market dynamics, industry outlook, competitive landscape, and augmented analytics market revenue for all segments. The study provides an overall insight into the factors responsible for the growth in the augmented analytics market. The factors driving the augmented analytics market are increasing complex business data, increased adoption of analytic tools for business intelligence and reducing operational costs, and technological advancements in the analytic techniques. Owing to rising urbanization and digitalization across the world, end-user sectors like BFSI, Government, and retail industries have experienced growth, which is expected to supplement the growth of the augmented analytics market. An increasing number of key players are partnering up with the significant core companies in the above sectors to provide a superior and more efficient platform to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the customers.

The augmented analytics market presents several opportunities for the vendors due to increasing higher implementation of augmented analytics solutions among SMEs. The growth of the augmented analytics market is expected to be restrained due to them is the lack of skilled professionals required for operating these systems, data privacy, and security issues, and reluctant to implement new technology due to heavy dependence on traditional analytical methods. It is anticipated that extensive research and development funded by various companies, along with the enhancements of the cloud computing services would help in overcoming this challenge and convert it into an opportunity for the augmented analytics market to thrive upon. The ecosystem of the augmented analytics comprises of several small and large enterprises. These players are developing in house solutions by spending a larger share of revenue in the innovation of the products. The companies are indulging in partnerships, collaborations, agreements, and mergers to gain a competitive edge in the augmented analytics market.

Top Profiled in the Augmented Analytics Market Report:

• Microsoft Corporation

• QlikTech International AB

• IBM Corporation

• Salesforce.com inc

• SAP SE, SAS Institute, Inc

• TIBCO Software Inc

• Sisense Inc., ThoughtSpot Inc

• MicroStrategy Inc

• GoodData Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Software

• Services

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium-Size Enterprises (SMEs)

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• On-Premises

• Cloud

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Banking Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

• Telecom & IT

• Retail & Consumer Goods

• Healthcare & Life Science

• Manufacturing

• Government & Defense

• Energy & Utilities

• Transportation & Logistics

• Media & Entertainment

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Augmented Analytics Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Augmented Analytics industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Augmented Analytics Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Augmented Analytics Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

