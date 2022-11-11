Fixed-Base Operator Market is expected to advance at a CAGR of 6.0% to arrive at US$ 39,497.0 Mn by 2028
The "Fixed-Base Operator Market Analysis to 2028" is a specialized and in-depth study of aerospace industry with special focus on global market trend analysis.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Latest research report study on The Fixed-Base Operator Market is expected to grow from US$ 23,567.8 million in 2021 to US$ 39,497.0 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2028.
Fixed-Base Operator Market report by “The Insight Partners” sheds light on the key drivers and opportunities attributing to market expansion over the analysis period. It also gives in-depth information pertaining to the challenges and threats poised to hinder revenue generation in the forthcoming years. Additionally, the report also provides crucial information regarding leading companies in this business sphere and the trends that are likely to prevail in the near future. The document entails a detailed rundown of the impact of the key factors on the development and growth of the of the business sphere over the forecast timeframe. Promising opportunities in the Fixed-Base Operator Market have also been mentioned in the study.
Some of the Companies Profiles mentioned in Fixed-Base Operator Market report includes: Avemex SA De CV, DEER JET CO. LTD., dnata Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Jetex, Luxaviation, Signature Aviation, Swissport, Abilene Aero, Atlantic Aviation FBO Inc., ExecuJet Aviation Group AG, Universal Weather and Aviation Inc. among others.
The Global Fixed-Base Operator Market has been Segmented as follows:
Fixed-Base Operator Market – by Service Offered:
Hangaring, Fuelling, Flight Training, Aircraft Maintenance and Aircraft Rental.
Fixed-Base Operator Market – by Application:
Business Aviation and Leisure Aviation.
Fixed-Base Operator Market – by Geography:
North America – US, Canada, Mexico.
Europe – France, Germany, Italy, Russia, UK, Russia, Rest of Europe.
Asia Pacific (APAC) – China, India, Japan, Australia, Malaysia, Rest of APAC.
Middle East & Africa (MEA) - Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA.
South & Central America (SAM) – Brazil, Argentina, Rest of SAM .
Fixed-Base Operator Market research report provides an in depth examination of the key factors stimulating market expansion. It also sheds light on the challenges or restraining factors that are poised to hinder industry growth over the forecast timeframe. Growth rate, market share captured, and valuation estimates for each region, segment, and company are documented as well.
The overall fixed-base operator (FBO) market in APAC is witnessing slow growth as compared to other regions such as North America and Europe, which is mainly attributed to the presence of a smaller number of business as well as private jets across the region. The fixed-base operator market is observing slight growth in the Southeast countries such as Indonesia, Singapore, and Macau. The general aviation sector in APAC is expected to rise during the forecast period, which is also demanding the fixed-base operator service provider to offers enhanced services to the traveler. Currently, there are total 72 FBOs operating in Asia Pacific countries; of these, 23 are operating in Australia and serve a business aviation fleet of ~200 aircraft. The FBOs in Hong Kong operate with ~122 business jets. Tag Aviation has expanded its footprint in Macau in 2020, and it was the very first company to officially open its office in the region. Similarly, as per the survey conducted by the Aviation International News (AIN), in 2020, MJets FBO topped the list of FBOs operating in Asia Pacific, and it ranked seventh among the world’s top FBOs for the for fifth consecutive year. MJets operates in Thailand for only Private Jet Terminal and has its FBO facility at Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport. Thus, slow but promising increase in the number of FBOs in APAC is emerging as one of the significant opportunities for the growth of the fixed-base operator market players. Furthermore, The rising demand for business and private jets, including both small and large aircraft, is one of the significant factors driving the business growth of hangaring service providers. The steady rise in air traffic has created a need for new aircraft. The OEMs are also focusing on the development of new-generation aircraft with reduced fuel consumption, large size, and low noise and carbon emissions. As a result, the demand for hangars has increased in the recent time.
Essential points covered in Fixed-Base Operator Market report are:-
1 What will the Fixed-Base Operator Market size and the growth rate be in 2028?
2 What are the key growth stimulants of Fixed-Base Operator Market?
3 What are the key market trends impacting Fixed-Base Operator Market valuation?
4 What are the challenges to market proliferation?
5 Who are the key vendors in the Fixed-Base Operator Market?
6 Which are the leading companies contributing to Fixed-Base Operator valuation?
7 What was the market share held by each region in 2021?
8 What is the estimated growth rate and valuation of Fixed-Base Operator in 2028?
