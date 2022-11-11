Automotive Interior Materials Market will Reach USD 59.42 Billion, at a CAGR of 2.3% during the Forecast Period of 2030

Market Size – USD 48.00 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 2.3%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive interior materials market size is expected to reach USD 59.42 Billion in 2030 and register a revenue CAGR of 2.3% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Demand for high-end automobile interiors is growing across the world, which is a key factor driving global automotive interior materials market revenue growth. Consumers are increasingly demanding premium interiors with superior aesthetic appeal and tactile experience, even in non-premium vehicles, which is pushing market players to invest in material innovation. Volvo's research and development center in Shanghai, China, is developing new designs that give the company a technological edge over its competitors.

Rise in disposable income has led to the rise in demand for the vehicle in emerging countries such as Brazil, China and India, which is supporting increasing demand for automotive interior materials.

Top Profiled in the Automotive Interior Materials Market Report:

• Toyota Boshoku Corporation

• Lear Corporation

• Toyoda Gosei Co

• Adient plc

• Faurecia SE

• Grupo Antolín

• Sage Automotive Interiors

• Yanfeng Automotive Interior Systems Co

• SMS Auto Fabrics

• Dräxlmaier Group

Market Segmentation:

Interior Material Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Leather

• Wooden Materials

• Fabrics

• Plastics

• Metals

• Others

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Passenger Vehicles

• Light Commercial Vehicles

• Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Class Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Luxury

• Mediocre

• Economy

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Door Panel & Trims

• Dashboard

• Seats

• Roof Paddings

• Airbags & Seatbelts

• Carpets & Floor Mats

• Others

Key Takeaways of the Automotive Interior Materials Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global Automotive Interior Materials industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the Automotive Interior Materials Market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the Automotive Interior Materials Market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

