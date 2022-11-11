Small Pharma to Participate in November Investor and Healthcare Conferences

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) (OTCQB: DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a biotechnology company focused on short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, is pleased to announce its participation in the following upcoming conferences in November.



Jefferies London Healthcare Conference, November 15-17

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will participate in a fireside chat on November 16, 2022 at 4:25 p.m. (GMT) and host investor meetings. To access the webcast, click here to register. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your conference representative or eric@lifesciadvisors.com.



CNS Summit, November 17-20, Boca Raton, Florida

Dr. Tiffanie Benway will present a poster of the SPL026 Phase I trial data at the CNS Summit on November 19 at 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. (EST). The location is booth #52 in the Grand Ballroom.



About Small Pharma

Small Pharma is a biotechnology company progressing a pipeline of short-acting psychedelic-assisted therapies for the treatment of mental health conditions. The Company’s current focus is on exploring new therapeutic approaches for depression. Small Pharma’s lead candidate, SPL026, is a proprietary synthetic formulation of N, N-dimethyltryptamine (“DMT”). The Company is advancing a clinical program of intravenous SPL026 with supportive therapy for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder, which was granted an Innovation Passport designation from the MHRA. In addition, Small Pharma has a pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets in development.

For further information contact:

Small Pharma Inc.

George Tziras, Chief Executive Officer

Email: ir@smallpharma.co.uk

Tel: +1 (646) 751-4363

Investor Relations Contacts:

Eric Ribner

LifeSci Advisors

Email: eric@lifesciadvisors.com

Tel: +1 (646) 889-1200

Media Relations Contacts:

Jaber Mohamed

MHP Communications

Email: smallpharma@mhpc.com

Tel: +44 (0)7720 326 847

Cautionary Note

Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding its therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

