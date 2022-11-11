Altenew Mobile App - Your One-Stop Shop for All Things Crafty

The Altenew Mobile App makes shopping for craft supplies easy peasy. With this app, shoppers get access to exclusive deals, offers, freebies, and more. App users get to enjoy early access to unreleased Altenew goodies.

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- If you're an avid crafter and shopper, then you know that being able to shop on the go is essential for creativity. The launch of Altenew ’s mobile app aims to provide hassle-free, on-the-go shopping, easy access to Altenew products, exclusive deals, freebies, and more to its customers. The cherry on top of the cake? The Altenew mobile app is 100% free and available for both iPhone and Android users. With this handy app, paper crafters can have everything they need at their fingertips.The Altenew App delivers the best of Altenew.com straight to its customers’ mobile devices. With this app, they can find their favorite paper crafting products quickly and effortlessly. With a simple click and a few swipes, crafters from all over the world can now shop whenever, wherever. On top of the ease of use and accessibility, the mobile app also offers something that isn’t available for desktop shoppers - exclusive mobile app deals and freebies. For instance, mobile app users can access never-before-seen Altenew products a week before their official release in the store.In an effort to make craft supplies shopping easier and more convenient, Altenew launched its mobile app in 2019. The app ensured that the company stayed on top of trends and set itself apart from its competitors in the paper crafting industry. Altenew quickly realized that mobile shopping has caught up with desktop shopping. This compelled the company to curate a mobile-friendly version of the Altenew.com store to cater to crafters who prefer to shop at the convenience of their mobile phones.With thousands of happy customers worldwide, the company is committed to providing the best possible shopping experience with its products. Crafters everywhere can now enjoy easy access to all things Altenew from the convenience of their mobile devices. Whether they are on the go or at home, the Altenew Mobile App caters to all their crafting needs.﻿﻿"This app is fantastic! I am a huge Altenew fan and enjoy the quality of their products,” Janice Torres, an Altenew customer, happily shared when asked about the mobile app. “I have yet to be disappointed in any items I've purchased (which is more than I can say for some other places). Not to mention they always have sales going on. The app makes adding all the products you need/want easy, and (it) will sometimes offer exclusive freebies for app users only."Aside from the app-only deals, the Altenew app’s push notification feature helps customers stay updated with the newest releases, ongoing promotions, and other crafty sales they can take advantage of. With this incredible feature, app users are the first to know about deals and offers.﻿"I love the app not just to shop from but also because the inspiration to use a specific product is available at my fingertips," Ishani, an Altenew mobile app user, shared her favorite thing about the app.With consumers shifting from physical to online shopping and “over 2.3 billion consumers making at least one purchase from an online retailer” this year, having a mobile-friendly version of its store is definitely a step in the right direction for this Syracuse-based store. Moreover, it is no secret that mobile shopping has taken the world by storm. In fact, data collected by 99firms show that “49% of people exclusively use their phones for shopping and 77% of digital window shoppers make impulse purchases.”The enhanced overall shopping experience, exclusive deals, and user-friendly interface of the Altenew mobile app make it a go-to for paper crafters worldwide.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.

