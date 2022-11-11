Retail Ready Packaging Market Worth USD 94.2 Billion by 2030 Witnessing a CAGR of 4.8% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Retail Ready Packaging Market Insights and Industry Analysis By Wrapped Trays, Modified Cases, Plastic Containers and others), by End-user (Food, Beverage, Household Product and others) And Region, Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast to 2030

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Retail Ready Packaging Market Information By Material, by Type, by End-user, and Region - Forecast till 2030”, the market is estimated to grow at a 4.8% CAGR to reach USD 94.2 Billion by 2030.

Market Synopsis

Retail-ready packaging can be described as a type of secondary packaging that helps display the products’ brand, which in turn facilitates product identification. This type of packaging provides a number of benefits to retailers along with brand owners. To illustrate, its design allows efficient and effective stocking as well as sales.

Retail-ready packaging also allows easy transportation as well as shelf replenishment while showcasing the brand without the need to remove the external secondary packaging. This can be a value-added feature for brand owners, which is why the demand is rising worldwide.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 94.2 Billion CAGR 4.8% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022–2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Material, by Type, by End-user, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers The growing demand for the packaged, processed foods and beverages The food industry is the most prominent sector of the Retail Ready Packaging market.

Market Competitive Landscape:

The important companies in the retail ready packaging market include

BillerudKorsnäs AB

Packaging Corporation of America Georgia-Pacific LLC

DS Smith, International Paper Company Amcor

WestRock Company, Weedon PSC Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group, Clearwater Paper Corporation,

Linpac

SIG Combibloc GmbH

Refresco Group

Huhtamaki Group



Market USP Covered:

Market Drivers:

Club stores as well as mass retails are expanding rapidly worldwide, where the emergence of numerous smaller-sized outlets will bolster the market size. Retail stores, as well as shops, comprise limited offers on their products compared to their conventional counterparts, which means they could really benefit from retail-ready packaging’s ability of higher shelf space as well as lower time-consuming property.

Retail ready packaging has a crucial role in enhancing product identification as well as better brand visibility, which explains its significant demand among companies. Additionally, RRP is vastly preferred by numerous retailers since it offers a smooth shopping experience to consumers, particularly those conducting impulse purchases.

Predominantly, RRP is made using corrugated boxes, representing almost half of the overall demand. However, there are various other types of RRPs in the market such as pallet displays, case stackers, and counter displays. These find use in a plethora of sectors such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, and others.

Market Restraints:

Government authorities are now entirely focused on environmental safety, in line with the surging concerns with regard to the significant use of some packaging materials such as plastics. Numerous regulatory organizations are coming up with regulations and policies that force packaging companies to reduce the usage of certain materials in packaging. This can be slightly unfavorable for the worldwide market in the years to come.

The alarming amount of different plastics found in waste streams can be extremely unhealthy for the environment. This extensive adoption of plastic packaging is closely linked with environmental health deterioration. Therefore, not only the US federal government but various organizations are implementing packaging regulations that are pertinent to cosmetic, food, and drug products to ensure optimum consumer safety. This could somewhat be a tricky situation for the retail-ready packaging developers and ultimately have an unfavorable impact on the market.

COVID 19 Analysis

The retail ready packaging industry’s growth was significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the pandemic scenario, various countries went under lockdown, to curb the escalating cases. Owing to this, the demand and supply chain have been disrupted, which has affected the worldwide market. The infrastructural projects, manufacturing units, industries, and various operations had to be put on hold owing to the pandemic situation.

The unpredictable costs of the key raw materials that are used for developing packaging alongside the pandemic restricted the market’s development rate. On the bright side, the situation is getting back to normal, which can translate into a swift market recovery in the future.

Market Segmentation

By Material

The types of materials in the market are plastics as well as paper & paperboard along with many others.

The paper and paperboard segment generates the highest demand in the market thanks to the surging preference for sustainable packaging worldwide. Papers and paperboards are recyclable and cater to every packaging regulation, which makes them desirable among end-users for product packaging. These materials are cost-efficient alternatives to plastics while offering similar characteristics.

By Type

Different types of retail ready packaging are modified cases, shrink-wrapped trays, plastic containers, die-cut display containers, and others.

Die-cut display containers are likely to be the highest revenue contributors in the retail ready packaging industry, considering the expanding retailer base coupled with the strong presence of various value-added box types.

By End-User

The major industry end-users covered by MRFR include beverage, household product, food, and others.

The food segment is the biggest end-user in the retail ready packaging industry on account of the escalating demand for processed food in emerging regions.

Regional Analysis

North America’s strong financial status allows the region’s countries to spend heavily on innovative solutions as well as technologies needed in retail-ready packaging. These factors give an edge to a lot of organizations that are part of the retail-ready packaging market. Moreover, the region consists of several renowned packaging firms like Georgia-Pacific LLC, WestRock Company, and International Paper Company, mostly indulging in fierce competition. This encourages the growth rate of the retail-ready packaging industry.

Europe could seize the second biggest share of the global industry, benefitting from the substantial awareness among people about the environment, which affects their buying habits. The consumer-centric economy of the region bolsters the sales of retail-ready packaged products as well. Besides, the robustness of the baking industry in the region translates into tremendous growth for the European market.

