Osino Announces Publication of Inaugural Sustainability Report

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osino Resources Corp. (TSXV:OSI) (FSE:RSR1) (OTCQX:OSIIF) (“Osino” or “the Company”) is pleased to release its inaugural Sustainability Report for the 2021 reporting period. The report presents both Osino’s historic sustainability performance as well as plans for the Twin Hills Gold Project, based near Karibib in Namibia. It highlights how Osino is already making a significant positive contribution to Namibia through direct local employment and local procurement spend, its support of key socio-economic development projects and the multiplier effect of its investments in the local economy.



Read the full report here.

Heye Daun, Osino’s co-founder, President & CEO commented: “Mining companies have a responsibility and an opportunity to make a lasting positive impact in the communities where they operate. Osino takes this responsibility very seriously, and we have set ourselves ambitious goals to not only “do the right thing” but also to make a concerted effort to embed sustainability in everything we do. For this reason, we keep asking ourselves how we can maximize our long-term, positive contribution to the socio-economic development of Namibia and contribute to local economic growth, skills development, job creation, community well-being and environmental stewardship. The Sustainability Report we just published gives expression to what we have already achieved on this front and what we strive to do in the future.”

Sustainability Report Highlights:

Foreign direct investment in Namibia

During 2021, Osino invested C$19.1 million (N$224.6 million) in Namibia, which was largely spent on wages, drilling contractors and project studies

Since 2017, Osino has invested a total of C$39.5 million (N$444 million) in Namibia

Prioritizing local and transformative employment

Osino recruited 27 people under the age of 30 in 2021. Twenty-nine new employees were from local communities where unemployment is around 30%

50% of senior geologists are women and equal pay applies throughout the Company

95% of employees are Namibian nationals and 47% are from local communities around the Twin Hills Gold Project

About 750 people will work at the Twin Hills Mine, most of whom will be Namibian and many of whom will be from local communities

Strengthening local communities and building relationships

92% of local procurement spend in Namibia

Seed funding of C$170,000 (N$2 million) was used to establish the Twin Hills Trust, which is supporting several community development projects, including infrastructure upgrades, low-cost land provision and early childhood development in Karibib and Omaruru. Key suppliers and shareholders have also contributed to the Trust. Visit the Trust’s website https://twinhillstrust.org/

Rigorous compliance approach

An environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) was completed for the Twin Hills Gold Project to establish a baseline and identify potential impacts

An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) for the Twin Hills Gold Project has been drawn up to inform current and future operations

Strong foundation for environmental performance

Osino’s carbon footprint, including emissions from three drilling contractors, has been calculated

Investigation into carbon-reducing technologies and strategies for the Twin Hills Mine are ongoing

Zero significant environmental incidents were recorded

77% of recorded waste was recycled

“Economic development, guided by a sustainability approach that considers social and environmental priorities, is essential to grow a Namibian society and economy that thrives over the long term. Our sustainability report captures our commitment in this regard,” added Daun.

Osino has set itself the goal of embedding sustainability into all aspects of the mine’s design as it moves forward. The Company is working with a large team of technical and social experts on positive initiatives, such as housing for mine workers, skills development, renewable energy options including solar energy and a battery energy storage system and minimizing water usage.

About Osino Resources

Osino is a Canadian gold exploration and development company focused on the fast-tracked advancement of our wholly owned Twin Hills Gold Project (“Twin Hills”) in central Namibia. Since its grassroots discovery by Osino in August 2019 the Company has completed more than 220,000m of drilling and advanced technical studies on the Project, culminating in the recently published Twin Hills PFS.

Osino has a commanding ground position of approximately 6,900km2 located within Namibia’s prospective Damara sedimentary mineral belt, mostly in proximity to and along strike of the producing Navachab and Otjikoto Gold Mines. The Company is actively exploring a range of gold prospects and targets along the belt by utilizing a portfolio approach geared towards discovery, targeting gold mineralization that fits the broad orogenic gold model.

Our core projects are favorably located north and north-west of Namibia’s capital city Windhoek. By virtue of their location, the projects benefit significantly from Namibia’s well-established infrastructure with paved highways, railway, power and water in close proximity.

Namibia is mining-friendly and lauded as one of the continent’s most politically and socially stable jurisdictions. Osino continues to evaluate new ground with a view to expanding our Namibian portfolio.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://osinoresources.com/

