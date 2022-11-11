Weight Loss Market Research Report 2022, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Weight Loss Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," the global weight loss market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.69% during 2022-2027. Weight loss is the reduction in overall body mass due to the loss of muscles, water, and fat. It primarily dependents on reducing the total intake of calories, regardless of the differing proportions of carbohydrates, fat, and protein in the diet. It can be accomplished through the help of fitness training programs, diet management plans, medications, fitness routines, and surgical procedures, such as sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band. Weight loss assists in improving insulin sensitivity, decreasing the risk of stroke, enhancing mobility, alleviating joint pain, and reducing cancer risk. It also aids in achieving ideal weight as per the body mass index (BMI), improves sleep, and boosts energy levels. Weight loss also has favorable emotional and psychological effects, such as improved mental health, enhanced self-image, mood, and greater self-esteem..

Request to get the sample report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/weight-loss-market/requestsample

Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of obesity and associated lifestyle diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, strokes, orthopedic problems, and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), is one of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, a shifting consumer inclination toward fast foods due to a sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy food habits, and hectic work schedules are acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the rising demand for bariatric surgeries owing to their effectiveness, low cost, and recent technological advancements that cause lesser pain and discomfort are providing a considerable boost to market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of various dietary supplements containing herbs, fibers, and minerals that aid in boosting the metabolism rate and maintaining a healthy lifestyle is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, the increasing consumption of junk food, physical inactivity, and the significant growth in the fast-food industry leading to an unhealthy lifestyle are favoring the market growth. Other factors, including increasing initiatives by several governments to create awareness and promote healthy weight management campaigns, the development of novel drugs and therapeutics, and the rising awareness among consumers regarding the ill effects of unhealthy eating, are supporting market growth.

Ask Analyst and Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: http://bit.ly/3G8GZHA

The report has segmented the market on the basis of diet, equipment type, service, gender, age group and geography.

Breakup by Diet:

Supplements

Meals

Beverages

Breakup by Equipment Type:

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/ Bariatric Equipment

Non-Invasive Equipment

Breakup by Service:

Fitness Centers and Health Clubs

Consulting Service

Surgical Clinics

Online Weight Loss Programs

Others

Breakup by Gender:

Men

Women

Breakup by Age Group:

Below 15 Years

15 to 30 Years

31 to 60 Years

Above 60 Years

Breakup by Geography:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Brunswick Naturopathy, Gold’s Gym International Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Jenny Craig Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Johnson Health Tech. Co. Ltd., Kellogg Company, Medtronic plc, Nutrisystem Inc., TECHNOGYM S.p.A, The Simply Good Foods Company and WW International Inc.

Other Reports

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/10/ab29244689/dropshipping-market-size-share-growth-and-research-report-2022-2027

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29549380/lead-acid-battery-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29549758/amusement-parks-market-size-share-growth-rate-and-research-report-2022-2027

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29549176/retort-packaging-market-report-2022-size-share-trends-growth-and-forecast-to-2027

https://www.benzinga.com/pressreleases/22/11/ab29549087/omega-3-supplements-market-research-report-2022-size-share-trends-and-forecast-to-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.