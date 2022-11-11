Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market Expanding at a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027

Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Europe Biodegradable Plastic Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027," The Europe bio-degradable plastic market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 12.4% during 2022-2027.

Biodegradable plastics are primarily produced using natural plant-based and animal-based raw materials, such as orange peel, corn oil, switchgrass, soybeans and starch. They are eco-friendly and help reduce carbon waste and harmful emissions. As a result, they find extensive applications in electronics, automotive, agriculture, horticulture, textiles, and healthcare industries across Europe.

Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends and Drivers:

Rapid industrialization, advancement in polymer reaction engineering, and the burgeoning packaging industry are among the key factors positively influencing the market in Europe. In addition, the increasing utilization of biodegradable plastics in different industry verticals due to stringent regulations by governing authorities is creating a positive outlook for the market. Apart from this, a significant shift from conventional to biodegradable plastics due to rising environmental concerns among consumers is supporting the growth of the market in the region. Biodegradable plastics are environment-friendly as they produce minimal waste and reduce carbon dioxide emissions during manufacturing, which, in turn, is offering lucrative growth opportunities to industry investors. Additionally, the low manufacturing cost of biodegradable plastics is contributing to market growth. Furthermore, considerable reliance on e-commerce platforms is resulting in the growing adoption of bioplastic packaging solutions to support ecological sustainability and minimize landfills. Moreover, the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) sector is propelling the market growth.

Europe Bio-degradable Plastic Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

API SpA

BASF SE

Biome Bioplastics (Biome Technologies plc)

FKuR Kunstatoff GmbH

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Natureworks LLC (Cargill Incorporated)

Novamont S.p.A

Plantic (Kuraray Co., Ltd)

Toray Industries Inc

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, end Use industry.

Breakup by Product Type:

PBAT

Bio-Degradable Polyesters

PBS

PHA

PLA

Starch Based

Others

Breakup by End Use Industry:

Food

Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Home Care

Others

Breakup by Country:

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Others

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

