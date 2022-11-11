Global Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

The Business Research Company's "Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022” forecasts the injectable drug delivery devices market is expected to grow from $36.51 billion in 2021 to $53.92 billion in 2026 at a rate of 8.1%. The global injectable drug delivery devices market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2026 and reach $72.57 billion in 2031.

A growing number of people with chronic conditions such as cancer, AIDS, diabetes, and thalassemia are projected to propel the demand for the injectable drug delivery devices market in the coming years.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Trends

Microneedle-based injectable drug delivery systems are increasingly gaining traction because it is a highly efficient and versatile medical device technology, due to their distinguishing properties that include increase transdermal delivery, painless penetration, low cost, and relative safety. The microneedles are created using biodegradable polymers in which vaccines or drugs are encapsulated in the microneedles. The drug gets released once the microneedles dissolve in the skin. This delivery method helps a wider variety of molecules to pass the skin’s barrier, thus allowing the transdermal delivery to be applied to a large range of clinical applications including, severe osteoporosis, diabetes, and influenza vaccination. This is a smart approach and increases the potential for a transdermal drug delivery system.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Overview

The injectable drug delivery devices market consists of sales of injectable drug delivery devices and related products such as conventional syringes, needle-free injectors, auto injectors and pen injectors by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships). The market includes the sales of the injectable devices that have been extensively utilized for various routes of drug administration, such as intravenous, subcutaneous, intradermal, intra-peritoneal, and intra-muscular and others to treat medical conditions ranging from cancer, diabetes to autoimmune disorders.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

· By Type – Syringes, Injectors, Pumps

· By Application - Autoimmune Diseases, Hormonal Disorders, Oncology, Orphan Diseases, Pain Management, Respiratory Therapy, Other Applications

· By End-User -Hospitals And Clinics, Home Healthcare Settings, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnological Companies, Research Laboratories, Other End Users

· By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

· Forecast period: Historical and Future

· By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

· By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth injectable drug delivery devices global market research.

