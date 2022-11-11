Kentucky Peerless Launches Small Batch Double Oak Rye

Kentucky Peerless announces the release of their Small Batch Double Oak Rye Whiskey. The release will take place at the Peerless distillery at 120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202 on Friday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Bottles will be available on a first-come-first-served basis. Bottle signings will be offered throughout the event.

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peerless originally released their Double Oak Bourbon in 2021. After its success, they decided to explore Double Oak Rye Whiskey and ultimately make the expression a regular offering. This release marks their first-ever Small Batch Double Oak Rye Whiskey. Exposing Peerless whiskey to two separate casks allows for two full barrel extractions resulting in enhanced notes and complexity. The dedicated Peerless tasting team strategically selects barrels that are complemented well by the extra barrel character. This population of barrels is packed with flavor yet balanced enough to uphold the Peerless name.

"With the amazing response to our limited Double Oak program, we decided to improve the quality and accessibility of the product. Where in the past we would leave things up to chance, we are now intentionally curating barrels to become Double Oak," explains Caleb Kilburn, Master Distiller.

Peerless Double Oak Rye offers a beautiful nose bursting with roasted nuts, citrus zest, and sweet oak. The first sip offers notes of toasted sugar, bold oak, spicy cinnamon, and sweet grasses. Citrus to offer a tea element. Another sip adds warm leather and rich tobacco. The finish returns to celebrate the sweet oak of the barrel, and the mouthfeel thickens to a chew.

Find out more at kentuckypeerless.com or visit the distillery at 120 N. 10th Street in downtown Louisville. The distillery is open for tours and tastings by reservation Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

About Kentucky Peerless Distilling Co. After beginning barreling in 2015, the Taylor family has been patiently crafting one barrel at a time. Corky Taylor, Fourth Generation and CEO, has been breathing life back into his great-grandfather's legacy that originally started in 1889. Peerless released their first Bourbon in 102 years, standing true to what the first generation once started. The Taylor family has taken no shortcuts in crafting quality whiskey surpassed by none. All under one roof in Louisville's Bourbon District, the select grains are milled, cooked, fermented, double-distilled and barreled as bourbon and rye.

Contact: Kentucky Peerless Distilling Company

120 North 10th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

For press inquiries: cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

For Peerless Absinthe Barrel Finished Rye elements, visit: https://bit.ly/doubleoakrye

Like or follow Peerless on Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Information:

Cadie Tucker

Marketing

cadie@kentuckypeerless.com

(502) 566-4999



Related Images











Image 1: Kentucky Peerless Double Oak Rye





Kentucky Peerless Double Oak Rye









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment