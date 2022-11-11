Submit Release
PM highlights ASEAN’s role, responsibilities in regional and international affairs

VIETNAM, November 11 - HÀ NỘI — Leading the Vietnamese delegation at the 41st ASEAN Summit on Friday, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called for enhancing partnerships in a joint effort for peace, security and development.

He also focussed on the strategic connection within the bloc to consolidate the central role of ASEAN and long-term partnerships.

He said that with the unstable and unpredictable situation in the region and the world, traditional and non-traditional challenges have emerged, including disruption in the supply chain, inflation, problems in food and energy security, and geopolitical changes. 

Against this backdrop, PM Chính stressed the importance of unity, inner strength, sense of responsibility, and equal, objective and consistent approach in the principles of the association. 

In terms of regional and international affairs, PM Chính said that ASEAN needs to continue its persistent, flexible and harmonious stance in dealing with critical issues in the region. 

He also shared the same perspective with the bloc on the situation in the South China Sea (called East Sea by Việt Nam), Myanmar, and the Russia-Ukraine conflict. 

Alongside other ASEAN leaders, the Vietnamese PM highlighted the ASEAN stance on the issues at the South China Sea, while also requesting further cooperation in marine conservation, humanitarian assistance to fishermen and sailors, and the response to illegal fishing. 

PM Chính also said that the implementation of the five-point consensus and support to Myanmar needs to be continued in search of a feasible, sustainable solution to overcome difficulties. 

This would also be an important basis on which ASEAN can better support Myanmar. 

The Vietnamese leader also asked stakeholders in Myanmar to demonstrate responsibility and goodwill in cooperation for effective deployment of the five-point consensus. 

On the common concern regarding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, PM Chính stressed the value and meaning of peace, saying that respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity is the fundamental principle of international relations, and the prerequisite for global peace and security. — VNS

 

