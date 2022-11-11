Smart Packaging Market Analysis 2022-2027, Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, U, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Smart Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, the global smart packaging market size reached US$ 31.56 Billion in 2021. Smart packaging involves specialized materials with advanced technology that improves packaging functionality by engineering smart elements in traditional packaging. As part of the packaging, biosensors are embedded in the material for the detection of pathogens and toxic elements in food. In addition to facilitating reporting of packaging conditions, precise measurements of inside product quality, and improving the taste, aroma, and flavor of food products, it helps extend the shelf life of the product. Furthermore, it contributes to premium pricing, brand protection, waste reduction, and food preservation.

Market Trends:

The global market is majorly driven by the escalating demand for smart product labels across the organized retail sector. This can be attributed to a considerable rise in the number of online and offline organized retail channels across the globe. In addition to this, the increasing adoption of nanotechnology applications in a wide range of end-use industrial applications is also propelling the market. Moreover, the growing commercialization of printed electronics, along with the augmenting demand for improved logistics and supply chain management, is also positively impacting the market. The increasing consumption of packaged products with an enhanced focus on sustainable packaging solutions is also providing an impetus to the market. Some of the other factors, such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, the rising trend of product premiumization, inflating disposable income levels, and extensive research and development (R&D) activities, are further contributing to the market growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 47.12 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.60% during 2022-2027.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of type, component, payload, point of sale, end-use industry and geography.

Breakup by Technology:

Modified Atmosphere Packaging

Active Packaging

Antimicrobial

Gas Scavengers

Moisture Control

Corrosion Control

Intelligent Packaging

Indicators

Tracking Devices

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare

Personal care

Others

Breakup by Geography:

North America (U.S. & Canada)

Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, and Others)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Australia, and Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico)

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Amcor plc, American Thermal Instruments, Avery Dennison Corporation, Berry Global Inc., Crown Holdings Inc., Dupont De Nemours Inc., Linde plc, Multisorb Technologies Inc. (Filtration Group Corporation), Point Five Packaging LLC, R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, Sealed Air Corporation, WestRock Company and Zebra Technologies Corporation.

