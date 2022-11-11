Submit Release
News Search

There were 858 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,623 in the last 365 days.

OPEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Opendoor Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Opendoor Technologies Incorporated OPEN.

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:
https://claimyourloss.com/securities/opendoor-technologies-incorporated-loss-submission-form/?id=33543&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) Opendoor securities between December 21, 2020 and September 16, 2022, both dates inclusive and/or (b) Opendoor common stock pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the business combination between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. completed on or about December 18, 2020.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until December 6, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Opendoor Technologies Incorporated issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the algorithm used by the Company to make offers for homes could not accurately adjust to changing house prices across different market conditions and economic cycles; (ii) as a result, the Company was at an increased risk of sustaining significant and repeated losses due to residential real estate pricing fluctuations; (iii) accordingly, defendants overstated the purported benefits and competitive advantages of the algorithm; (iv) as a result, documents issued in connection with the merger between the Company and Opendoor Labs Inc. and defendants' public statements throughout the class period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/open-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-opendoor-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-december-6-2022-301675319.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

You just read:

OPEN SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Opendoor Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 6, 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.