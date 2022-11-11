Operation Good Boy, a Veteran-founded Pet Products & Lifestyle Company, Launches on Veterans Day with a Mission to Celebrate the Unconditional Loyalty that Exists in Both Military Service Members and in Dogs.

Operation Good Boy Company ("Operation Good Boy," "OGB" or the "Company"), a new purpose-driven pet company founded to celebrate Veterans, active-duty military, pet enthusiasts and their dogs, launches today on Veterans Day, November 11, 2022. With a portfolio of premium products including military-grade gear, pet supplements and treats, Operation Good Boy aims to serve a broad customer base by aligning to the lifestyles of the many Americans who have served our country and truly understand the meaning of risking it all to protect others and believe in loyalty and commitment.

Operation Good Boy was founded by Tom Aiello, a military veteran of the Army who attended West Point, served as a Combat Engineer in the First Cavalry Division, and completed tours of duty in Panama and the Middle East. Tom created the business with the intention of acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice of military service and celebrating the unconditional loyalty of dogs. "Just as veterans serve our country, dogs serve their owners with steadfast commitment and support. There's nothing like the loyalty of a dog," says Tom, acknowledging that "dogs are family."

Operation Good Boy aims to provide the best products and gear, to give back and to deliver a special experience for all who interact with the brand. OGB products can be purchased via the company's website www.operationgoodboy.com and are sold in themed subscription boxes, as individual gift boxes, and as singular items. With themes from Boot Camp to Deployment, the OGB boxes are designed to take the recipient on an authentic military journey. Kitted to give loyal dog owners the must-have items they need every month to keep their dog(s) healthy and happy, each box includes veterinarian-approved pet supplements based on the health needs of their dog, military-inspired Treats Ready To Eat (TREs), fun military poop bags (for "doggie bombs"), and stylish, durable military gear for both owner and dog. All OGB treats and supplements are certified by veterinarians and made in the USA.

The Operation Good Boy company celebrates those who have served and aims to be inclusive of veterans at all phases of the business. In fact, Retired military veterinarians assisted with product development, as well as identification of OGB's charity partners. One of the greatest areas of identified need was that of Military Working Dogs. These animals embody the same sense of loyalty of service members and in fact, are veterans themselves. Yet, as K9 veterans they have many unserved needs such as medical care and rehabilitation. That's why Operation Good Boy provides unrestricted funds to these Military Working Dog Charities.

Loyalty is in all we do at Operation Good Boy. We want our customers – whether they are military enthusiasts, veterans, and/or pet owners – to feel like a part of ONE LOYAL PACK.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110006233/en/