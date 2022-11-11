Global Automotive Cables Market Projected Growth Until 2031

Automotive Cables Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Automotive Cables Market Report 2022” forecasts the automotive cables market is expected to grow from $5.06 billion in 2021 to $7.01 billion in 2026 at a rate of 6.7%. The global automotive cables market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2026 and reach $ 10.46 billion in 2031.

Growth of population globally is expected to drive the demand for automotive cables going forward.

Automotive Cables Market Trends

Poly-Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is increasingly used to make sheathing automotive cables as it is flexible, flame retardant, has great thermal stability and extremely low lead content. It. Due to current economic and environmental concerns, automotive manufacturers are incorporating advanced plastic materials such as PVC to reduce weight, make vehicles more fuel efficient, and provide good thermal and electrical properties.

Automotive Cables Market Overview

The automotive cables market consists of sales of automotive cables by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that power electric devices and equipment in automobiles including passenger and commercial vehicles. Automotive cables transmit electricity to power various devices in a vehicle and are found in a variety of applications including lights, ignition, battery charging, starter motor, steering column, motorized mirrors, power windows, stereo systems, communication, sensors and many more.

Automotive Cables Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Segmentation

• By Product Type – Copper Core, Aluminum Core, Other Product Type

• By Sales Channel –Direct Channel, Distribution Channel

• By Application –Brake cable, Trailer cable, Car speaker wire, Fusible link wire

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as Sumitomo Corporation, Prysmian Group - General Cable, Leoni AG, Lear Corporation, Aptiv Group - Delphi Automotive PLC

Automotive Cables Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides in-depth automotive cables global market research. The market report gives automotive cables global market analysis, automotive cables global market size, automotive cables global market segmentation, automotive cables global market growth drivers, automotive cables global market growth across geographies, and automotive cables global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

