The largest IT & Digital business event in Central and Eastern Europe has ended - GoTechWorld 2022

Innovation and technology in NATO's Security programs, AI evolution, and Metaverse - the main themes of the GoTechWorld 2022
I believe that GoTech World plays a unique role in assuring that the entire Trans-Atlantic innovation ecosystem is teeming with ideas, start-ups, and great resources.”BUCHAREST, ROMANIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The largest IT & Digital business event in Central and Eastern Europe, GoTech World, took place on November 3 and 4 at Romexpo Bucharest. During the two conference days, representatives of NATO, the Presidential Administration, and the governments of Romania and the Republic of Moldova emphasized the idea of creating opportunities for intensive development.
— Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO
Almost 15,000 visitors attended the 11th edition of GoTech World, of which 7% were from other countries, by specialists in various fields, such as IT & Digital, Retail, E-Commerce, Marketing, Auto, Agriculture, Healthcare & Pharma, Real Estate, FMCG, Energy, and Telecom.
Innovation and technology, paramount in NATO's Security programs
The second day of GoTech World was marked by the message delivered by Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, about the challenges of innovation and technology.
Mircea Geoană ended his speech on an optimistic note, reminding the event participants that he is Romanian with the conviction that GoTech World, organized this year in Bucharest, "has good ideas, excellent start-ups and, certainly, resources".
”Our ambition is for NATO to set the gold standard on the ethical use of new technologies in defence, not just within the Alliance but worldwide. Our competitors may not want to face up to the main ethical dimensions in their race to develop and deploy technologies, but at NATO, we do. We want to quickly adopt new technologies aligned with our democratic values. This is not to stifle innovation, but rather to create a predictable, trustworthy, and responsible environment, where innovators feel safe and comfortable cooperating with the defence and security sector, to engage with the broader needs of our democratic societies”, states Mircea Geoană, Deputy Secretary General of NATO.
National and international visitors were able to participate in 122 sessions hosted by 162 IT & Digital specialists on the 11 stages: Main Stage, E-Business & Digital Marketing, Retail & E-Commerce, IT Ops, Cybersecurity, Java, DevOps, .NET, UX/UI, Smart City, and Business Transformation. Thus, national and world-renowned innovators, influencers, experts, and entrepreneurs shared their experiences. During the conferences, the public from Romania and beyond learned the latest information about innovations and trends in fields such as Metaverse, space technologies, cybersecurity, e-commerce, cloud, etc.
The President of Romania, Klaus Iohannis, sent a message at the opening ceremony, presented by Cosmin Marinescu, Presidential Advisor - Department of Economic and Social Policies department of the Presidential Administration. He brought to the fore the technological progress that Romania is going through in recent years.
"In today's world, digital transformation has become a key priority for more and more nations. We are glad that Romania is also moving, with ambitious steps, towards the digital economy and society. Remarkably, the IT&C industry has registered spectacular dynamics in the last decade, with double-digit growth almost every year, contributing significantly to the technological advance of our economy, essential in attracting investments and diversifying business opportunities. This year's edition of GoTech World is organized, inspired, under the aegis of "here and now" urging immediate action and offering the necessary tools for such action", explained Iohannis in the message presented by Presidential Advisor Cosmin Marinescu.
Speakers from the UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Sweden, France, Poland, France, Ukraine, Slovakia, Austria, Israel, Hungary, Estonia, and Finland participated in GoTechWorld 2022.
"We are very proud that the first edition in physical format, after two years of the pandemic, brought together so many people and top companies, international and local specialists, and experts. More than ever, this edition had an important international audience component. The biggest reward for the 11 years of work behind us remains the positive feedback we received from all participants, as well as the support of the authorities present at the event. GoTech World has put Romania on the international technology map. The 2023 edition of GoTech World will take place on November 8-9", declares Alexandru Măxineanu, Managing Partner of Universum Expo.
The Exhibition Area brought together 84 of the most important IT companies, web developers, online communication agencies, suppliers, and key users in the field. At the stands, visitors could also watch live demonstrations of some products and services presented at a national or even international premiere.
Among the products and services that the public had access to during the event were:
Digital solutions for service providers and institutions in the healthcare sector
Complete solutions for precision agriculture and smart city
Robotic applications and solutions for the retail area, but also smart components in areas such as energy, telecommunications, the environment, human resources
Cloud technologies and high-performance Wi-Fi networking solutions capable of operating at the highest security standards
Smart City solutions, cloud, and cybersecurity, and innovative services dedicated to companies that need protection for IT systems
Technologies for the future of sustainable mobility and the automotive industry. Among them were also mobility applications, launched for the Romanian market right within the event, dedicated to urban car fleets
Automatic systems for warranty & return or package receiving systems dedicated to merchants
Solutions for E-Commerce processes, which centralize and automate activities such as: listing products on the marketplace, generating invoices, issuing AWBs, and synchronizing stocks and prices.
About GoTech World & Universum
Universum is a company built around the corporate event architecture concept with over ten years of experience in Romania, being among the largest companies in this field.
GoTech World (previously called Internet & Mobile World) is the largest expo conference and home of the digital economy in Central and Eastern Europe. Professionals from the entire region have access to B2B tech solutions, insights into various digital areas, and networking opportunities.
