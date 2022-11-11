Global Accounting Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Accounting Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

The Business Research Company’s Accounting Services Market 2022 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2031

As per The Business Research Company's "Accounting Services Global Market Report 2022”, the accounting services market is predicted to reach a value of $587.94 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1% since 2016. The global accounting services market growth is expected to increase from $587.94 billion in 2021 to $1,009.51 billion in 2026 at a rate of 11.4%. The global accounting services market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2026 and reach $1,738.70 billion in 2031. Use of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence to analyze and quickly identify irregularities in data is expected to drive the growth of the accounting services market in the forecast period.

Key Trends In The Accounting Services Market

Major firms in the accounting services market are rapidly moving towards the process of digitalization, following the emergence of information communication and technology. Investor expectations, rising competition, new regulatory pressures, and increasing opportunities are putting organizations under pressure to digitalize their processes and management. Accounting services firms are investing in various technologies, such as machine learning, mobility, cloud computing, performance tracking, and artificial intelligence to streamline the process, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. With machine learning and cloud computing, companies are digitalizing data, records, client history, briefings, reports, testimony, and other information that enables them to quickly find relevant information. For instance, according to a report by Ernst & Young, the key point was that a mere 16% of consumers across Europe expect the way they bank will change over the long term because of COVID-19. There is a generational gap too. The over 55s are the least likely group to have changed the way they bank, with only 17% expecting to bank more online in the next 1-2 years, while 28% of under 35s do.

Overview Of The Accounting Services Market

The accounting services market consists of the sales of accounting services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide recording and analysis of financial transactions and other financial values pertaining to businesses and other organizations. Accounting services include the processes of summarizing business transactions and reporting the analyses to regulators, and government entities.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Accounting Services Market Segmentation

• By Type: Payroll Services, Tax Preparation Services, Bookkeeping, Financial Auditing, Other Accounting Services

• By End Use Industry: IT Services, Manufacturing, Financial Services, Construction, Others

• By Service Provider: Large Enterprise, Small and Medium Enterprise

• By Geography: The global accounting services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Ernst & Young, PwC, Deloitte, KPMG LLP, BDO International

