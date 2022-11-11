Global Dental Services Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Dental Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Dental Services Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Dental Services Global Market Report 2022”, the dental services market size is predicted to reach a value of $709.7 billion in 2030, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Franchise dentistry has been gaining importance. This is a change in an industry which was traditionally dominated by independent dentists.

Key Trends In The Dental Services Market

The dental services industry is experiencing a change in its delivery model through dental service organizations or dental support organizations (DSOs) giving rise to more corporate or group practices. DSOs are independent business support centers that contract with dental services providers and provide critical business management and support to dental practices, including non-clinical operations . The DSOs are facilitating more in-house treatments such as orthodontics, endodontic and oral maxillofacial surgery instead of being referred to a separate specialist. Group practices provide improved funding for infrastructure, equipment and expenses associated with hiring specialists. In 2020, the American Dental Association Health Policy Institute indicated that 7.4% of all practicing US dentists are affiliated with DSOs.

Overview Of The Dental Services Market

The dental services market consists of sales of dental services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide general dentistry, oral surgeries and orthodontics and prosthodontic services. This industry comprises establishments of licensed health practitioners having the degree of D.M.D. – Doctor of Dental Medicine, D.D.S. – Doctor of Dental Surgery, or D.D.Sc. – Doctor of Dental Science.

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: General Dentistry, Oral Surgery, Orthodontics And Prosthodontics, Other Dental Services

• By Type of Procedure: Cosmetic Dentistry, Non-cosmetic Dentistry

• By End User Gender: Male, Female

• By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

• By Geography: The global dental services market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as National Health Service England, The British United Provident Association Limited, Integrated Dental Holdings, Aspen Dental Management Inc, InterDent, Inc.

Dental Services Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides dental services global market research and an overview of dental services global market. The market report analyzes dental services global market size, dental services market growth, dental services global market trends, dental services global market growth drivers, dental services global market segments, dental services market major players, dental services market growth across geographies, and dental services market competitors' revenues and market positioning.

