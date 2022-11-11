GCC Halal Food Market Size to Expand at a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027

GCC Halal Food Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “GCC Halal Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” The GCC halal food market reached a value of US$ 58.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 73.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027.

Halal food refers to food and beverage products that are produced, manufactured, and composed in adherence to Islamic standards. It forbids the use of human- or animal-derived ingredients and genetically modified organisms (GMOs), including fluids discharged from bodies, pigs and their derivates, ham, and blood and carrion. They are also free from other ingredients, such as alcohol, silicone-based polymer, L-cysteine, lipase, mercury, dimethicone, and rennet, that are considered harmful for human consumption. Halal food products are cleaned, stored, and packaged using halal-certified packaging materials and equipment. Apart from this, they are defined as lawful, permissible, and clean products that are safer to eat, hygienic, and enhance metabolism and immunity.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The increasing consumption of halal food can be attributed to the substantial Muslim population in the region who abide by the Islamic shariah norms as part of their religious belief. Furthermore, the rising awareness among non-Muslim communities regarding several benefits offered by halal food products, such as safety, hygiene, better taste, high nutrition, and tender and stress hormone-free meat, is providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the integration of the Internet of things (IoT) in the halal food supply chain to address the consumer’s concern regarding the integrity of food products by offering traceability, improved supply chain efficiency, livestock management, and authentication and monitoring of halal status is providing an impetus to the market growth. In line with this, the introduction of several value-added food items, including sandwiches, soups, pizzas, candies, burgers, and hot dogs prepared as per the Islamic dietary law, is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Moreover, increasing investments by several regional governments to introduce mandatory halal labeling and certification rules is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rising expenditure capacities of consumers and easy product availability across e-commerce platforms are anticipated to drive the market toward growth. On account of the aforementioned factors, the market value is expected to reach US$ 73.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.1% during 2022-2027.

GCC Halal Food Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Al Islami Foods

Al Kabeer Group ME

Al Rawdah Foods

Al-Falah Supermarket

BRF Global (Sadia Halal)

Nestle S.A

Podravka Gulf FZE

JM Foods LLC

American Halal Company Inc. (Saffron Road)

Seara Foods Middle East

The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, product type, distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Meat, Poultry & Seafood

Fruits & Vegetables

Dairy Products

Cereals & Grains

Oil, Fats & Waxes

Confectionery

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Traditional Retailers

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online

Others

Breakup by Country:

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Oman

Kuwait

Qatar

Bahrain

