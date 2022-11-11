Global Connected Cars Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Connected Cars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Connected Cars Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022”, the connected cars market growth is predicted to reach a value of $76,459.2 million in 2021. The global connected cars market size is expected to grow from $76,459.2 million in 2021 to $186,892.9 million in 2026 at a rate of 19.6 %. The global connected cars market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.7% from 2026 and reach $4,99,236.3 million in 2031. The emergence of technologies such as 5G and AI drives the growth of connected cars market in the forecast period.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of connected cars market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6291&type=smp

Key Trends In The Connected Cars Market

AI technology is a major trend gaining traction in the connected cars market. Artificial intelligence technology refers to the simulation of human intelligence created by the human that is processed by computer systems. AI simulates human decision-making processes using controls actions and deep learning. Deep learning refers to analyzing the user’s lifestyle patterns over time and automatically implementing them. Thereby providing better driving and safety analysis and helps in tracking parts of a vehicle and reporting when they require maintenance. Major players in the market are focusing on developing connected cars with AI technology to enhance connected car operating systems. For instance, in November 2020, Hyundai Motor Group, a South Korea-based automotive manufacturer launched NVIDIA DRIVE™ in-vehicle infotainment system connected car platform enhanced with AI user experience, it automatically archives the users’ preferred shows and recommends similar shows in the same genre. It is a combined video, audio, connectivity, navigation, and artificial intelligence-based system.

Overview Of The Connected Cars Market

The connected cars market report consists of sales of connected cars by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture and sell connected cars to the end users or customers. Connected cars are cars empowered with internet access and/or local area network (LAN) which helps to communicate with other vehicles or help with the navigation and easy access of the vehicle. These cars have a wide range of sensors that transmit and receive signals to and from the manufacturer and other service providers, to enhance the consumer experience in real time interaction with the vehicle. These cars onboard hardware can be connected with smartphones or other mobile phones, allowing the driver to remotely monitor the performance of the car.

Learn more on the global connected cars market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/connected-cars-market

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Connected Cars Market Segmentation

• By Product Type: Embedded, Tethered, Integrated, Other Product Types

• By Services: Driver Assistance, Safety, Entertainment, Well-Being, Vehicle Management, Mobility Management, Other Services

• By Application: Navigation, Infotainment, Telematics

• By Geography: The global connected cars market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Robert Bosch GmbH, Ford Motor Company, BMW, Audi AG, General Motors

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Connected Cars Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides an overview of connected cars global market. The market report analyzes connected cars global market size, connected cars global market growth drivers, connected cars market segments, connected cars global market major players, connected cars market trends, connected cars global market growth across geographies, and connected cars global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The connected cars market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Autonomous Commercial Vehicle Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/autonomous-commercial-vehicle-global-market-report

Driver Monitoring Systems Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/driver-monitoring-systems-global-market-report

Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-commercial-vehicles-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model