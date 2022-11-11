Global Plant-Based Proteins Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Plant-Based Proteins Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Plant-Based Proteins Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avail a limited period discount of 33% on our uniquely designed Opportunities and Strategies market research reports. Contact us today and make winning strategies!

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/opportunities-and-strategies-reports

As per The Business Research Company's "Plant-Based Proteins Global Market Report 2022”, the plant-based proteins market share is predicted to reach a value of $27,706.7 million in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% since 2016. The global plant-based proteins market growth is expected to increase from $27,706.7 million in 2021 to $77,159.9 million in 2026 at a rate of 22.7%. The global plant-based proteins market size is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.3% from 2026 and reach $156,953.8 million in 2031. The plant-based protein market growth is supported by government initiatives to recognize the nutritional need for suitable alternatives for animal-based food in public health schemes.

Request a Sample now to gain a better understanding of plant-based proteins market:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=6374&type=smp

Key Trends In The Plant-Based Proteins Market

There is an increase in demand for plant-based milk as it is having more protein contains as compared to regular milk as people have become more health conscious and are looking to consume less diary and replace it with healthier alternatives. This increasing demand for the product is driving innovation across the plant-based protein market to offer unique products with enhanced quality. For instance, In January 2021, Danone SA subsidiary Danone North America has introduced a new multi-serve beverage namely, ‘silk ultra’ containing plant-based protein. The focused audience for the product is mostly athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The product is comprised of a total of 20gm of plant-based protein per serving. Silk Ultra can be used with coffee as well as other milk applications leading to its increasing utilization. Coconut milk or almond milk blended with pea protein is also another example of plant-based protein with increasing demand across the market.

Overview Of The Plant-Based Proteins Market

The plant-based proteins market consists of sales of proteins by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are derived from plant-based sources at the end product manufacturing level. Plant-based proteins are becoming more popular alternatives to meat substitutes because not only are they are highly nutritious and include nutrients such as fibre, vitamins, and minerals in addition to proteins, but also there are growing environmental pressures around livestock farming.

Learn more on the global plant-based proteins market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/plant-based-proteins-market

Plant-Based Proteins Global Market Report 2022 from TBRC covers the following information:

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

• By Type: Isolates, Concentrates, Textured

• By Source: Soy, Wheat, Pea, Others

• By Form: Dry, Liquid

• By Application: Feed, Food, Others

• By Geography: The global plant-based proteins market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences, Axiom Foods Inc., Cargill, Kerry Group, Ingredion Incorporated

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

Plant-Based Proteins Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides plant-based proteins global market research and an overview of plant-based proteins global market. The market report analyzes plant-based proteins market size, plant-based proteins global market growth drivers, plant-based proteins market segments, plant-based proteins global market trends, plant-based proteins global market major players, plant-based proteins market growth across geographies, and plant-based proteins market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The plant-based proteins market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

Not what you were looking for? Go through similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Coffee Pods Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/coffee-pods-global-market-report

Gluten Free Food Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gluten-free-food-global-market-report

Dairy Alternatives Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dairy-alternatives-global-market-reportt

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000 industry reports, covering over 3000 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

TBRC Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC