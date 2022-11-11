Heart Attack Diagnostics Market To Reach USD 224.65 Billion By 2030 : Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The global heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 224.65 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period

NEW YORK, USA, UNITED STATE, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global heart attack diagnostics market size is expected to reach USD 224.65 Billion in 2030 and register a CAGR of 8.0% over the forecast period, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Rising prevalence of CAD and increasing technological advancements in cardiovascular diagnostics are some key factors expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period. In addition, increasing number of obese population due to various factors such as excessive drinking, smoking, sedentary lifestyle, unhealthy eating habits, and no time for physical activities is contributing to rising cases of heart-related conditions globally, which is expected to support revenue growth of the global market.

Recent technological advancements in diagnostic imaging techniques is expected to drive market revenue growth of a significant extent. Availability of multiple imaging modalities is enabling healthcare professionals to accurately evaluate patients suspected of having coronary ischemia. Various imaging techniques such as stress echocardiography, stress electrocardiography, myocardial perfusion imaging, and magnetic resonance imaging among others is significantly improving treatment process by providing both anatomical and functional information of coronary stenosis. Computed Tomography (CT) angiography with perfusion, whole-heart magnetic resonance angiography, CT fractional flow reserve are evolving diagnostic pathway which has also been increasingly incorporated into routine clinical practice for diagnosing patients with CAD and this is expected to further drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

Increasing application of artificial intelligence in cardiovascular imaging is expected to boost market revenue growth going ahead. Artificial intelligence algorithms are showing significant progress in time consuming cardiovascular imaging tasks such as anomaly detection, imaging segmentation and patient selection. Thus, application of AI can significantly reduce costs and improve value at all stages of decision making, image acquisition, and interpretation. However, lack of favorable reimbursement scenario could restrain market revenue growth to a certain extent over the forecast period.

Statistical Analysis:

The information is for the most part accumulated in different courses of action like diagrams, charts, infographics, patterns, reports, and records from different makers and retailers. Our subject specialists accumulate, gather, and decipher such information to frame huge data sets. Our group then, at that point, works with huge information volumes to break down center turns of events, assess market assessments, and distinguish patterns.

We give measurable demonstrating, inferential factual investigation, unmistakable factual examination, and prescient investigation among different kinds of investigations. Subsequently, we furnish redid reports with information planning, the board, and investigation. We likewise have a consistent criticism framework, wherein our group guarantees that new market improvements are precisely consolidated in the past data sets.

Competitive Outlook of the Global Heart Attack Diagnostics Market

The globla Heart Attack Diagnostics market study focuses on the revenue growth trajectories of the leading companies in this market. This section of the report throws light on the highly competitive landscape of the Heart Attack Diagnostics market, pointing out the major players. The report further discusses the strategic initiatives undertaken by each of these market players, including mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, new product launches, new business deals, and technological innovations.

Top Companies Profiled in the Report:

Schiller AG, Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare Inc., F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd., Midmark Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hitachi Ltd., AstraZeneca PLC, Welch Allyn Inc., and Canon Medical Systems Corporation.

The report is inclusive of product type outlook, application spectrum, end-use outlook, technology landscape, regional market analysis, and competitive overview.

Heart Attack Diagnostics Market Segmentation:

Diagnostics Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Invasive Procedure

Non-Invasive Procedure

Test Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG)

Echocardiogram

Stress Test

Cardiac Catheterization

Cardiac Computerized Tomography (CT) Scan

Cardiac Magnetic Resonance Imaging(MRI)

Blood Test

Troponin

Brain Natriuretic Peptide(BNP)

Creatine Kinese MB (CK-MB)

Homocysteine

Other

Others

End-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Diagnostics Centers

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The Heart Attack Diagnostics report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country, and sub-region during the estimated period.

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

