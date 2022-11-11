Rick Simpson Oil Now Available to Germany

Rick Simpson Oil ships to Germany

BERLIN, BRANDENBURG, GERMANY, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RickSimpsonOil.com is pleased to announce their lab tested, A-grade formula of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is now available to German consumers through the official Rick Simpson Oil website. The original RSO formula, once only available to U.S. patients, is finally available for German cancer patients.

Germany will be one of the first European countries to legalize cannabis for recreational use, a move promised by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s. A number of European countries have already legalized cannabis for limited medicinal purposes. The use of cannabis for medicinal purposes has been legal in Germany since 2017.

Since the introduction of Buy Rick Simpson Oil in 2009, has contributed to an emerging market in the popular concentrate category. Full spectrum concentrates, in the form of oral syringes, contribute to the majority of Rick Simpson Oil sales. According to the official Rick Simpson website, RSO contains all components of cannabis: cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids, chlorophyll and beneficial lipids. RSO was developed by Canadian medical marijuana activist, Rick Simpson, in 2003, which he used to alleviate the symptoms of his skin cancer. It is traditionally used in a concentrated oral form, but also can be used topically on skin. RSO offers high-level relief through various intake methods such as oral syringe, tinctures, suppositories, capsules and gummies. Rick Simpson Oil buy currently offers RSO in both Mind (Sativa), and Body (Indica) selections.

Now there are options for those who are looking to order Rick Simpson oil. RickSimpsonOil.com ships to all European nations including: United Kingdom(U.K.), Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Austria, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, and Bulgaria. Other nations include: Australia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, South Korea, Japan, Vietnam, India, Pakistan and Philippines. For more information, visit: RickSimpsonOil.com

Official Rick Simpson Instagram