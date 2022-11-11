Medical Tubing Market is Estimated to Touch USD 11.71 Billion at a CAGR of 9.5% by 2030 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical tubing market is expected to reach USD 11.71 Billion by 2030, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Medical tubing is a kind of tubing that comply with medical industry requirements and standards for various medical or pharmaceutical related applications. Medical tubing is deployed for fluid management and drainage along with anesthesiology and respiratory equipment, IVs, catheters, and biopharmaceutical laboratory equipment, among others.

Increasing geriatric population is expected to drive the market demand in the forecast period. Elderly people face several health issues owing to reduced immunity strength and require various treatments that include the implementation of medical tubing. Increasing awareness pertaining to advancement in healthcare facilities and government initiatives to make subsidized medical facilities available to people is another driver causative of the market growth. Growing demand for medical devices that has medical tubing as a part of the equipment is pushing demand for the tubing. Increased healthcare spending to avoid future hazards and a large number of invasive surgeries are increasing the demand for medical tubing. Continuous customization of polymers and restructuring of the tubing has given various opportunities for the players in the market.

Major companies Asahitec Corporation, MDC Industries, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Freudenberg Medical, LLC., The Lubrizol Corporation, Avient Corporation., Raumedic AG, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Teknor Apex Optinova Holding AB, and Nordson Medical (Nordson Corporation)

Further key findings from the report suggest

Plastics contributed to the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.8% in the forecast period as plastic tubing delivers a wide range of chemical and corrosion resistance, exceptional abrasion and wear resistance, greater flexibility, visual contact with the flow, and outstanding flow characteristics.

By application, catheters held a substantial market share in 2018 and are forecasted to grow at a rate of 8.9% in the forecast period. Medical catheters and tubing are like carriers, navigating intricate regions of the body to deliver or remove fluids and to treat or diagnose abnormalities. Their role is fundamental to several diagnostic procedures and treatments, such as medicine delivery and toxin removal, among other specific functions.

The market in the North America region dominated the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at a rate of 8.1% in the forecast period owing to initiatives taken by the governments in the region to offer superior medical facilities.

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Plastics

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyolefin

Polyamide

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE)

Polyether Ether Ketone (PEEK)

Perfluoroalkoxy (PFA)

Polycarbonate (PC)

Rubbers

Thermoplastics Elastomer (TPE)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Silicone

Polyurethane (PU)

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM)

Latex

Specialty Polymers

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Bulk Disposable Tubing

Catheters & Cannulas

Drug Delivery Systems

Special Applications

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

