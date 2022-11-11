Introduction and Adoption of a Declaration on the Universal Value of Religious Freedom

Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights

and Religious Freedom

In light of attacks on religious freedom in China, Japan, the Middle East, and elsewhere, The Washington Times Foundation and Think Tank 2022 are convening the Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights and Religious Freedom.

The conference will highlight human rights issues around the world as part of the missions of The Washington Times Foundation and Think Tank 2022, a Korean Peninsula reunification initiative, to promote peace and security globally—and especially on the Korean Peninsula and the Pacific Rim.

The conference will be live-streamed from South Korea simultaneously in time zones around the world. In the United States, it will begin Friday, November 11, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. EST and 4:30 p.m. PST.

A highlight of the conference will be the introduction and adoption of a Declaration on the Universal Value of Religious Freedom. “We call on all people throughout the world to stand firm against all forms of religious intolerance, prejudice, slander, and hate,” concludes the Declaration, which will be signed by representatives of Korea, Japan, and numerous countries.

The conference’s keynote speakers will underscore the importance of universal human rights and religious freedom at a time when many followers of the world’s major and minor religions face persecution, intolerance, discrimination, and violence in many countries.

Distinguished keynote speakers include:

Pastor Paula White-Cain , Senior Pastor, City of Destiny Church, USA

, Senior Pastor, City of Destiny Church, USA Mr. Massimo Introvigne , Founder & Managing Director, Center for Studies on New Religions, Italy

, Founder & Managing Director, Center for Studies on New Religions, Italy Bishop Dr. Munib Younan , Bishop emeritus, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land

, Bishop emeritus, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jordan and the Holy Land Hon. Newt Gingrich , U.S. Speaker of the House (1995-1999)

, U.S. Speaker of the House (1995-1999) Dr. Young-ho Yun , Chairman, Conference of Hope Organizing Committee

, Chairman, Conference of Hope Organizing Committee Cardinal Kelvin Felix , Archbishop emeritus of Castries, Saint Lucia, West Indies

, Archbishop emeritus of Castries, Saint Lucia, West Indies Mr. Thomas P. McDevitt , Chairman, The Washington Times , and Board Member of The Washington Times Foundation

, Chairman, , and Board Member of The Washington Times Foundation Hon. Jan Figel , First Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion, European Union (2016-2019)

, First Special Envoy for the Promotion of Freedom of Religion, European Union (2016-2019) Mr. Doug Bandow , Senior Fellow, Cato Institute, specializing in foreign policy and civil liberties

, Senior Fellow, Cato Institute, specializing in foreign policy and civil liberties Mr. Norishige Kondo, Attorney in Japan

The Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights and Religious Freedom transcends political, religious, racial, and ideological boundaries and seeks to build a unified and more peaceful world around the core ideals of interdependence, mutual prosperity, and universal values.

Among the issues to be discussed are the plights of Muslim Uyghurs, Tibetan Buddhists, Jews, Christians, Bahais, Jehovah’s Witnesses, Yazidis, Falun Gong, and Unificationists. During the conference, representatives from Japan will ask their government and people to “honor long-standing traditions of fairness and mutual respect” and cease the “unjustified persecution of the members of the Family Federation” that began after the shocking and tragic assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

The Washington Times Foundation, founded in 1984 in Washington, D.C., hosts numerous programs, including its monthly “Washington Brief,” to gather expert commentary on issues relating to peace and security in the world.

The Conference of Hope for Universal Human Rights and Religious Freedom will offer translation in numerous languages. Please register and join us for this important and timely event at www.ConferenceofHope.info



