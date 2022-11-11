Care Management Solutions Market to Reach USD 25.7 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in the geriatric population and increase in use of care management solutions for chronic care management drive the growth of the global care management solutions market. By application, the disease management segment generated the major share in 2021. By region, the market across Asia-Pacific would display the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new business intelligence report released by Allied Market Research, the global Care Management Solutions Market was estimated at $9.3 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $25.7 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12278



Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $9.3 Billion Market Size in 2031 $25.7 Billion CAGR 10.7% No. of Pages in Report 195 Segments Covered Component, Mode of Delivery, End User, Application, and Region. Drivers Rise in the geriatric population and increase in use of care management solutions for chronic care management Restraints Fear of data security breach and dearth of skilled professionals Opportunities Surge in adoption of different strategies such as product development and team creation

Covid-19 scenario-

Increase in demand for care management solutions from the healthcare and medical sector impacted the global care management solutions market positively.

This drift is expected to persist post pandemic too.

The global care management solutions market is analyzed across component, mode of delivery, end user, application, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12278



Based on component, the software segment held nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 11.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on mode of delivery, the on-premise segment garnered more than half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The cloud-based segment, however, would project the fastest CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period.

By application, the disease management segment generated the lion's share in 2021, holding more than half of the global care management solutions market. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 11.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, the global care management solutions market across North America generated more than two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 13.2% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces analyzed through the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global care management solutions market report include Altruista Health, Inc., AthenaHealth, Casenet, LLC, Cedar Gate Technologies, LLC, Cognizant, Epic Systems Corporation, ExlService Holdings, Inc., Health Catalyst Inc., i2i Systems Inc., Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medecision Inc., and ZeOmega Inc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

In Vitro Diagnostics Market By Product And Services (Reagents, Instruments, Software And Services), by Technique (Immunodiagnostics, Hematology, Molecular Diagnostics, Tissue Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Others), by Application (Infectious Diseases, Cancer, Cardiac Diseases, Immune System Disorders, Nephrological Diseases, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Others), by End User (Standalone Laboratories, Hospitals, Academic And Medical Schools, Point Of Care, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Medical Spa Market by Service (Body Shaping, Hair Removal, Facial Treatment, Tattoo Removal, Scars & Striae, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Intraoral Scanners Market by Brand (Cadent iTero, 3M ESPE Lava COS, CEREC, E4D, TRIOS, CS, I Series and Others) End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Fertility Supplement Market by Ingredient (Natural and Synthetic/Blend of Natural & Synthetic), Product (Capsules, Tablets, Soft Gels, Powders, and Liquids) and End User (Men and Women): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Medical Implant Market By Product Type (Orthopedic Implants, Cardiovascular Implants, Spinal Implant, Neurostimulators, Ophthalmic Implants, Dental Implants, Facial Implants, and Breast Implants) and Biomaterial Type (Metallic Biomaterials, Ceramic Biomaterials, Polymers Biomaterials, and Natural Biomaterials): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of " Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com