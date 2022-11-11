India Basmati Rice Market Price 2022: Top Companies Share, Size, Growth (CAGR 1.30%), Trends, Analysis, and Report 2027

India Basmati Rice Market

The India basmati rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.30% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Basmati Rice Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the basmati rice market in india. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The India basmati rice market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 1.30% during 2022-2027. Basmati rice represents a unique species of long grain aromatic rice that originate in the Indian subcontinent. It is available in several product types, including white, brown, raw, parboiled, etc. These categories of basmati rice are rich in vitamins, copper, fibers, zinc, calcium, magnesium, carbohydrates, potassium, etc. They reduce the risk of cancer and diabetes, improve heart and brain health, help in managing weight, etc. Consequently, basmati rice variants are extremely used as a primary ingredient in the preparation of a vast array of rice-based dishes in India.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Basmati Rice Market Trends:

The shifting consumer preferences toward long-grain specialty rice, owing to their superior characteristics in terms of flavor, taste, quality, and aroma, are primarily driving the India basmati rice market. Besides this, the increasing product utilization in the food and beverage sector to prepare items of traditional Indian cuisine, including biriyani, desserts, pilafs, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the elevating export of the product, especially in the Middle East region, and the launch of favorable licensing procedures and trade policies by government bodies are also positively influencing the market across the country.

Additionally, the development of innovative packaging solutions by leading market players in the form of small-size, zip-lock, and flexible pouches for convenient usage and the rising adoption of advanced farm management practices and technologies for improving the production and post-harvest handling of the crop are anticipated to drive the India basmati rice market over the forecasted period.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3Ss3t9w

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type of Rice:

• Parboiled

• Raw

Breakup by Pack Size:

• Retail Packaging

• Institutional Packaging

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline Stores

• Online Stores

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

