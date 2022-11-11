Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Report, Analysis, Global Survey, Growth Rate and Forecast 2022-2027

Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) refers to a type of treatment wherein low levels of hormones in the body are replenished.

According to the recent report by IMARC Group, the global hormone replacement therapy market size reached US$ 8.1 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 11.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during 2022-2027.

Hormones refer to chemical messengers that play an essential role in controlling fertility, mood and growth of the human body. Hormone replacement therapy (HRT) is utilized for replenishing the hormones that are present at low levels in the human body. This treatment is particularly favorable for patients experiencing growth hormone deficiency, women nearing menopause and older people suffering from hypogonadism. It is widely available in several forms, such as estrogen and testosterone gels, injections, skin patches and implants. It plays a significant role in reducing hot flashes, risk of osteoporosis, night sweats, pain, itching during intercourse and vaginal dryness.

Global Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Trends:

One of the key factors driving the global market is the rising prevalence of hormone imbalance disorders among individuals. This is supported by the increasing number of patients suffering from hypogonadism across the globe. Along with this, continual technological innovations, such as the introduction of gel-based medications, are significantly supporting the global market. Moreover, the growing awareness among consumers and the presence of regularly monitored formulations are creating a positive market outlook. Other factors, including the escalating need for new treatment options with better safety results and growing investments by leading players in extensive research and development (R&D) activities to introduce improved formulations, are also positively influencing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape with Key players:

The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Bayer AG

• Eli Lilly & Company

• Roche

• Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

• Merck

• Mylan

• Novartis

• Novo Nordisk

• Pfizer

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, product, route of administration and type of disease.

Breakup by Product:

• Estrogen Replacement Therapy

• Human Growth Hormone Replacement Therapy

• Thyroid Replacement Therapy

• Testosterone Replacement Therapy

• Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

• Oral

• Parenteral

• Transdermal

Breakup by Type of Disease:

• Menopause

• Hypothyroidism

• Male Hypogonadism

• Growth Hormone Deficiency

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

