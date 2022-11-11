Visual Effects (VFX) Market 2022: Global Size, Top Companies Share, Growth (CAGR 8.79%), Trends, Future Forecast by 2027

Visual Effects (VFX) Market

The global visual effects (VFX) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during 2022-2027.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visual Effects (VFX) Market Overview:

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Visual Effects (VFX) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global visual effects market size. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global visual effects (VFX) market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 8.79% during 2022-2027. Visual effects (VFX) aid in creating, altering, or enhancing the live-action media to incorporate results that could not be captured during live-action filming. They assist in creating special effects, such as fire, creature creation, explosions, and destruction of objects. VFX consists of several techniques, including animation, modeling, matte painting, compositing, etc. They assist viewers in understanding the story precisely and enable filmmakers to add a sense of scale to the experience. As a result, VFX finds widespread applications in movies, advertisements, TV shows, and games across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/visual-effects-market/requestsample

Visual Effects (VFX) Market Trends:

The escalating demand for high-quality video content in filmmaking is among the primary factors driving the visual effects (VFX) market. Besides this, the rising utilization of cloud models, including the pay-as-you-go model, elasticity in terms of storage, fast tape processing facilities, higher availability, and sharing of work, is further augmenting the market growth. Moreover, the growing popularity of advanced technologies in VFX software, such as virtual reality (VR), artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML), is also catalyzing the global market.

Apart from this, the introduction of new high-resolution rendering works that are essential to produce greater quality effects is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the elevating need for 3D-UHD animated movies in theatres and the emerging trend of digital platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime, are expected to bolster the visual effects (VFX) market in the coming years.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://bit.ly/3zTOQ8M

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

• Adobe Inc.

• Animal Logic

• Cinesite (Eastman Kodak Company)

• Digital Domain Holdings Limited

• Framestore

• Pixomondo

• Rodeo FX

• Scanline VFX

• Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. (Sony Group Corporation)

• Technicolor SA

• The Foundry Visionmongers Limited

• The Walt Disney Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component:

• Software

• Services

• Hardware

Breakup by Product:

• Simulation FX

• Animation

• Modelling

• Matte Painting

• Compositing

Breakup by Technology:

• AI (Artificial Intelligence)

• AR (Augmented Reality)

Breakup by Application:

• Movies

• Television

• Gaming

• Advertisements

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports till 2027 by IMARC Group:

• Crop Protection Chemicals Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/crop-protection-chemicals-market-report-2022-global-industry-overview-size-share-growth-top-leaders-forecast-2027

• Green Cement Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/green-cement-market-price-2022-size-top-companies-share-global-growth-analysis-industry-report-2027

• Machine Tools Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/machine-tools-market-report-industry-outlook-2022-statistics-size-share-value-and-forecast-2027

• Rainwater Harvesting Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/rainwater-harvesting-market-2022-global-industry-analysis-size-share-top-companies-research-report-2027

• Halal Food Market Report: https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/halal-food-market-global-size-share-statistics-growth-price-trends-top-competitors-analysis-and-report-2022-2027

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.