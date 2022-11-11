Halal Food Market 2022: Industry Overview, Size (US$ 3,907.7 Billion by 2027), Share, Growth (CAGR 11.24%), Report

Halal Food Market Research Report

The global halal food market reached a value of US$ 1,978 Billion in 2021 and expects to reach US$ 3,907.7 Billion by 2027, CAGR of 11.24% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global halal food market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

Halal food represents food and beverage products that are strictly manufactured by following the norms prescribed by Islamic dietary law. As per these regulations, numerous items, including blood, alcohol, animals that were found dead, pork and its by-products, etc., are considered impermissible for consumption. Halal food products are packaged, stored, and transported in containers that have been cleaned as per the prescribed religious guidelines. They include various processed items, such as halal foie gras, pizzas, nuggets, spring rolls, lasagna, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Halal Food Market Trends:

The expanding Muslim population across countries is primarily driving the halal food market. In line with this, the inflating disposable incomes of consumers and the rising utilization of meat products are also catalyzing the market growth. Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are introducing several value-added food items, such as cookies, burgers, hot dogs, etc., that offer diverse tastes to the individuals, which in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Moreover, the increasing number of e-commerce and e-grocery platforms that provide easy payment options on various halal-certified food products is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, the growing product popularity among non-Muslim consumers, owing to the elevating need for ensuring food safety and hygiene, is projected to fuel the halal food market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

By IMARC group the report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the top halal food manufacturing companies 2022 being

Some of these key players include:

• QL Foods

• Al Islami Foods

• Dagang Halal

• Saffron Road Food

• Kawan Foods

• Janan Meat

• Prima Agri-Products

• Cargill

• BRF

• Nestle

• Tahira Food

• Al-Falah Halal Foods

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product:

• Meat, Poultry & Seafood

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Dairy Products

• Cereals & Grains

• Oil, Fats & Waxes

• Confectionery

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Traditional Retailers

• Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

• Online

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• COVID-19 Impact on the Market

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Structure of the Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

TOC for the Halal Food Market Research Report:

• Preface

• Scope and Methodology

• Executive Summary

• Introduction

• Global Market

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain Analysis

• Price Analysis

• Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

