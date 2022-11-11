(Video) Iran’s uprising continues with massive nightly rallies

Iran’s nationwide uprising is pushing into its 56th day on Thursday following a busy night of anti-regime protest rallies in numerous cities across the country and many districts throughout the capital Tehran. In the city of Marivan, locals gathered to mark the 40th day of Mukhtar Ahmadi murder by the regime’s security forces. Such ceremonies are becoming scenes of anti-regime protests. Protesters established roadblocks with fires, taking control of their streets, and chanting anti-regime slogans including: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to Basij members!” “Death to IRGC members!” among others. At Tehran’s University of Science & Culture and Amir Kabir University, students held rallies in memory of the victims of Zahedan “Bloody Friday,” which marked its 40th day. Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people for their solidarity with their brethren in Zahedan and Sistan & Baluchestan Province.

Reports from Mashhad in northeast Iran indicate the regime’s government spokesperson visited the Ferdowsi University only to be ridiculed by the brave students.

PARIS, FRANCE, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Protests in Iran have to this day expanded to at least 219 cities. Over 550 people have been killed and more than 30,000 are arrested by the regime's forces, according to sources of the Iranianmek opposition People's Mojahedin Organization of Iran (PMOI/MEK) . The names of 368 killed protesters have been published by the PMOI/MEK.On Thursday, protests began with strikes in Mahabad after a night of intense protests. Complimentary reports from this restive city in West Azerbaijan Province of northwest Iran indicate locals taking to the streets and starting to establish roadblocks.In the city of Marivan, locals gathered to mark the 40th day of Mokhtar Ahmadi's murder by the regime's security forces. Such ceremonies are becoming scenes of anti-regime protests.Reports from Mashhad in northeast Iran indicate the regime’s government spokesperson visited the local Ferdowsi University only to be ridiculed by the brave students.In Shiraz, south-central Iran, authorities arrested Elham Afkari, the sister of Iran’s executed national hero Navid Afkari. She was arrested along with her husband and three-year-old child who were later released.Afkari remains in the custody of the regime’s Intelligence Ministry and her elderly parents went to an affiliated site today seeking answers about their daughter’s condition and whereabouts.At night, protest rallies were held in several Kurdish cities, including Mukesh, Mahabad, and Bukan. Protesters lit fire to block roads and clashed with security forces.On Wednesday, people across Iran were marking the 40th day of the September 30 massacre of the Baluch community in the city of Zahedan in Sistan & Baluchestan Province in southeast Iran.More than 100 worshippers were killed on that bloody Friday when the regime’s oppressive security forces opened fire and gunned down innocent people, including children.People throughout Iran poured into the streets to both voice solidarity with the people of Zahedan and all of Sistan & Baluchestan Province, and vow to continue this struggle.Many were seen chanting anti-regime slogans specifically targeting regime Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, such as “Death to Khamenei!” and “Death to the dictator!”Following nightfall, protesters took to the streets in numerous streets, including Sanandaj, Bukan, Mahabad, Saqqez, Shiraz, Rasht, Kermanshah, Arak, Mashhad, Isfahan, Tabriz, Zahedan, Karaj, Qahdarijan, Rasht, and Shahr-e Kord.The districts of Sa’adatabad, Sattarkhan, Sadeghiyeh, Shahr-e Ziba, Valiasr, Payambar Street, Enghelab (Revolution) Road, and Haft Howz of the capital Tehran are also witnessing similar protest gatherings.They’re establishing roadblocks with fires, taking control of their streets, and chanting anti-regime slogans including: “Death to Khamenei!” “Death to the dictator!” “Death to Basij members!” “Death to IRGC members!” among others.On Wednesday morning locals in the cities of Sanandaj, Saqqez, Baneh, Kermanshah, and others in Iran’s Kurdish areas were reporting merchants and store owners closing their shops and joining the expanding general strike.This movement is in solidarity with the Iranian people’s nationwide uprising and in protest of the regime’s brutal crackdown throughout the country, especially against the Baluchi community in Sistan & Baluchestan Province of southeast Iran and Kurdish provinces in the western and northwest areas of the country.People in Sanandaj, the capital of Kurdistan Province, were in the streets to bring their protests today. They were establishing roadblocks and taking control of their streets, according to local activists.Students held protest rallies in several universities, including Tehran’s Pars Higher Education Institute of Art and Architecture, Tehran’s University of Science & Culture, Shiraz’s Aali University, and Bojnurd University of Medical Sciences.At Tehran’s University of Science & Culture and Amir Kabir University, students held rallies in memory of the victims of Zahedan’s “Bloody Friday,” which marked its 40th day.Iranian opposition the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) President-elect Maryam Rajavi praised the Iranian people for their solidarity with their brethren in Zahedan and Sistan & Baluchestan Province.“Iranian students marked the 40th day of Zahedan martyrs in Tehran, Damavand, Karaj, Najafabad, etc. May their voices get louder and their determination stronger. As they said in Najafabad: Baluchestan is the heart of Iran. The time has come for the unity of all Iran citizens,” she said.The protests in Iran began following the death of Mahsa Amini. Mahsa (Zhina) Amini, a 22-year-old woman from the city of Saqqez in Kurdistan Province, western Iran, who traveled to Tehran with her family, was arrested on Tuesday, September 13, at the entry of Haqqani Highway by the regime’s so-called “Guidance Patrol” and transferred to the “Moral Security” agency.She was brutally beaten by the morality police and died of her wounds in a Tehran hospital on September 16. The event triggered protests that quickly spread across Iran and rekindled the people’s desire to overthrow the regime.

During the uprising since September 2022, the Iranian regime's security forces ruthlessly cracked down on defenseless protesters, shooting them without mercy.