Ratikanta Kanungo - The Change Orissa Needs

Ratikanta Kanungo

Ratikanta Kanungo is a man with a vision. He has the knowledge, experience, and expertise to make Orrisa the number one state in India.

CUTTACK, ODISHA, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ratikanta Kanungo is a man with a vision. He has the knowledge, experience, and expertise to make Orrisa the number one state in India.

Orissa has been ruled by Chief Minister Navin Patnaik for more than 20 years. During this time, he created an anti-incumbency statement among the people of Orissa. Now Orissa needs new politicians to lead them in their future.

The past few years have seen a lot of political developments in Orissa. Chief Minister Navin Patnaik’s party, BJD (Biju Janata Dal), lost the election in 2009 and 2014. Since then, he has been trying to regain power by forming an alliance with other parties. But this attempt was not successful either and his party won only 21 seats out of 147 seats that were contested in 2019. The ruling party BJD won only 51 seats out of 147 seats that were contested in 2019.

In 2019, there were 10 national parties and 12 regional parties contesting elections for 147 seats in Orrisa's legislative assembly (Vidhan Sabha). There were no independents or third parties contesting elections for 147 seats in Orrisa’s legislative assembly (Vidhan Sabha).

Ratikanta Kanungo is a man with a vision. He has the knowledge, experience, and expertise to make Orrisa the number one state in India.

He is an entrepreneur, filmmaker, and social worker who has been working toward the development of Orissa for a long time. His work has helped thousands of people to get employment and he also opened many schools for underprivileged children.

His vision for Orissa is to make it a developed state with clean air and water, a high literacy rate, and good infrastructure facilities. He also wants to improve the quality of education by providing better teaching methods and environments for students.

Ratikanta Kanungo, who was an active social worker and a great philanthropist, has also been helping several people in battling cancer for over two years. In more than 22 years of social work, he helped almost every section of society. He ran a Technical College to empower students by providing them with quality education and vocational training programs. The college is well known for its sincere efforts in making lives better through education.