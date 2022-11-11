Ratikant Kanungo - A Rising Congress Mass Leader

Ratikanta Kanungo

Ratikanta Kanungo

Ratikant Kanungo is a rising star in the Congress party. He was recently elected as Congress Committee Member from Patkura.

Kanungo believes India needs to develop its infrastructure and create jobs for its citizens. He also thinks that it's important to increase transparency in government operations and improve education opportunities, and he also gives a major focus on the education sector and provides education at the lowest price in their own college for children.

He says that if elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly, he will focus on free education and infrastructure consisting of affordable houses and will develop an atmosphere where MNCs are willing to invest so that the economy of Odisha rises.

Kanungo says that focusing on development is necessary because, without it, there won't be enough money coming into government coffers to pay for other things like education or healthcare services for people who need them most.

Kanungo is also very well-known for being an honest man who does not try to hide anything about himself or his intentions. He lives by one principle: "I will do whatever I can to help the people of my country."

He is known to be a very hardworking politician who puts all his efforts into making Odisha a better place to live in.

