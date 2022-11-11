Mobile Security Market is Expected to Reach USD 22.16 Billion With CAGR of 21.1% By Forecast 2030 Says Emergen Research
Increasing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD policy is a key factor driving mobile security market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile security market size was USD 3.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing smartphone users, rising adoption of third-party applications, and growing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD. Mobile security is an important part of mobile phones, iPads, and laptops, as well as systems with which devices connect, from wirelessly computing-related risks and vulnerabilities. Importance of securing these devices has grown substantially, as number of mobile devices and ways in which they are utilized have rapidly increased.
Numerous businesses now permit employees to use their personal mobile phones for business activities, hence BYOD allows employees to access company resources remotely or even while teleworking. The purpose of mobile device security and BYOD is to illustrate how businesses can use a standard-based strategy and commercially available technologies to address security and privacy needs, while allowing privately-owned mobile devices, to access company resources. BYOD refers to the practice of conducting work-related tasks on personal devices. Inclusion of BYOD capabilities into an organization can increase operational freedom of employees and their access to corporate resources. Third-party libraries are commonly used in open-source Android applications, which are essential to Android application development ecosystem, as they frequently provide vital functionality that would otherwise necessitate a significant amount of development work to implement. Majority of studies have concentrated on prevalence and maintenance of third-party libraries in mobile applications.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
The iOS segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. iOS is considered more dependable of the two operating systems, IOS and Android. Apple does not grant app developers access to its source code and iPhone and iPad owners cannot modify the code on their devices. This makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to exploit iOS-powered devices and developers to submit applications to App Store since the review procedure is more stringent. Consequently, it is less probable that a malicious app will enter Apple's App Store.
The mobile device security segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Mobile device security is primarily intended to prevent illegal network access. It is an element of all-encompassing enterprise security strategy. Additionally, over 50% of PCs are now mobile, providing novel challenges for network security, which must account for all locations and network usage required by employees. Smartphones are vulnerable to malicious phone applications, phishing schemes, data leaks, malware, and insecure Wi-Fi connections.
The telecommunication & IT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Network operators have become the open innovation platform that supports business, society, and mission-critical use cases as the world become increasingly digitized. 5G enables communication network operators to provide robust and secure connections for a variety of use cases, thereby connecting enterprises, smart factories, and important public safety infrastructures. High-performance 5G networks provide unlimited access to connected devices and mobile applications, necessitating networks that are resilient, secure, and preserve user privacy.
Market Overview:
The report bifurcates the Mobile Security market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.
Segments Covered in this report are:
Operating System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
iOS
Android
Others
Enterprise Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Mobile Application Security
Mobile Data Protection
Web Protection
Mobile Device Security
Others Solutions
Enterprise Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
BFSI
Telecommunication & IT
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare & Life sciences
Government & Defense
Manufacturing
Other Enterprise Vertical
Competitive Landscape:
The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mobile Security market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Mobile Security market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.
Key Companies Profiled in the Report:
Apple Inc., Broadcom, BlackBerry Limited, Citrix systems, Inc., Google, IBM, Microsoft, Ivanti, SAMSUNG, and VMware, Inc
Regional Outlook of Mobile Security Market:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
Italy
France
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E.
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Radical Highlights of the Mobile Security Market Report:
Comprehensive overview of the Mobile Security market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market
Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period
Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position
Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market
Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Mobile Security market
Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers
Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market
Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations
The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis
