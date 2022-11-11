Mobile Security Market is Expected to Reach USD 22.16 Billion With CAGR of 21.1% By Forecast 2030 Says Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD policy is a key factor driving mobile security market revenue growth

Mobile Security Market Size – USD 3.93 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.1%, Market Trends – Increase in number of smartphone users” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global mobile security market size was USD 3.93 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 21.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing smartphone users, rising adoption of third-party applications, and growing productivity of employees and enterprises through BYOD. Mobile security is an important part of mobile phones, iPads, and laptops, as well as systems with which devices connect, from wirelessly computing-related risks and vulnerabilities. Importance of securing these devices has grown substantially, as number of mobile devices and ways in which they are utilized have rapidly increased.

Numerous businesses now permit employees to use their personal mobile phones for business activities, hence BYOD allows employees to access company resources remotely or even while teleworking. The purpose of mobile device security and BYOD is to illustrate how businesses can use a standard-based strategy and commercially available technologies to address security and privacy needs, while allowing privately-owned mobile devices, to access company resources. BYOD refers to the practice of conducting work-related tasks on personal devices. Inclusion of BYOD capabilities into an organization can increase operational freedom of employees and their access to corporate resources. Third-party libraries are commonly used in open-source Android applications, which are essential to Android application development ecosystem, as they frequently provide vital functionality that would otherwise necessitate a significant amount of development work to implement. Majority of studies have concentrated on prevalence and maintenance of third-party libraries in mobile applications.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The iOS segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. iOS is considered more dependable of the two operating systems, IOS and Android. Apple does not grant app developers access to its source code and iPhone and iPad owners cannot modify the code on their devices. This makes it more difficult for cybercriminals to exploit iOS-powered devices and developers to submit applications to App Store since the review procedure is more stringent. Consequently, it is less probable that a malicious app will enter Apple's App Store.

The mobile device security segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Mobile device security is primarily intended to prevent illegal network access. It is an element of all-encompassing enterprise security strategy. Additionally, over 50% of PCs are now mobile, providing novel challenges for network security, which must account for all locations and network usage required by employees. Smartphones are vulnerable to malicious phone applications, phishing schemes, data leaks, malware, and insecure Wi-Fi connections.

The telecommunication & IT segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Network operators have become the open innovation platform that supports business, society, and mission-critical use cases as the world become increasingly digitized. 5G enables communication network operators to provide robust and secure connections for a variety of use cases, thereby connecting enterprises, smart factories, and important public safety infrastructures. High-performance 5G networks provide unlimited access to connected devices and mobile applications, necessitating networks that are resilient, secure, and preserve user privacy.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Mobile Security market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Operating System Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

iOS

Android

Others

Enterprise Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Mobile Application Security

Mobile Data Protection

Web Protection

Mobile Device Security

Others Solutions

Enterprise Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

BFSI

Telecommunication & IT

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare & Life sciences

Government & Defense

Manufacturing

Other Enterprise Vertical

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Mobile Security market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Mobile Security market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

Key Companies Profiled in the Report:

Apple Inc., Broadcom, BlackBerry Limited, Citrix systems, Inc., Google, IBM, Microsoft, Ivanti, SAMSUNG, and VMware, Inc

Regional Outlook of Mobile Security Market:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E.

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Radical Highlights of the Mobile Security Market Report:

Comprehensive overview of the Mobile Security market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Mobile Security market

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis

