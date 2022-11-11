Telehandler Market Share 2022, Driven by Introduction of Electric Variants

The global telehandler market is primarily driven by the collaboration between construction equipment manufacturers

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled Telehandler Market “Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027” The global telehandler market size reached of US$ 6.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during 2022-2027.

Report Metric

Historical: 2016-2021

Base Year: 2022

Forecast Year: 2022-2027

Telehandler Industry Definition and Application:

A telehandler, or telescopic handler, is a versatile piece of equipment used to lift heavy loads. It is equipped with telescopic booms, which are fitted with various attachments to allow telehandlers to perform a wide variety of functions. It can also move diagonally to pick up and transport loads that unidimensional forklifts cannot move. With its extendable boom, a telehandler can easily access odd angles and tight spaces. It also has the ability to suspend loads with a chain and shift heavy loads to areas that are hard to reach. As a result, telehandlers are used across dockyards, warehousing operations, and recycling operations to load and unload goods and move packed goods around storage areas.

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/telehandler-market/requestsample

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Telehandler Market Trends and Drivers:

The global telehandler market is primarily driven by the collaboration between construction equipment manufacturers and rental agencies due to the expansion of the construction industry. Besides this, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of electric and lithium-ion powered telehandlers, are significantly bolstering the market growth. These variants also facilitate a shift toward green logistics, reducing environmental damage by minimizing pollution caused during operations. Furthermore, the growing use of telehandlers in the agricultural and infrastructure industry for landscaping and other gardening activities in various urban planning projects is positively influencing market growth across the globe. Looking forward, the market value is expected to reach US$ 8.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2022-2027).

Global Telehandler Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

VOLVO(AB) (VLVLY), Caterpillar’s (NYSE:CAT), Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, product, type, ownership, height, capacity and application.

Breakup by Product:

Compact Telehandler

Large Telehandler

Breakup by Type:

Rotating

Non-rotating

Breakup by Ownership:

Rental

Personal

Breakup by Height:

Less Than 50 ft

50 ft & Above

Breakup by Capacity:

Below 3 Tons

3-10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Breakup by Application:

Construction

Agriculture

Forestry

Mines and Quarries

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Afric

Inquire before buying: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=2557&flag=F

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022- 2027)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1: How big is the telehandler market?

Answer: According to IMARC Group, the market was valued at US$ 6.19 Billion in 2021

2: What is the estimated growth scenario for the telehandler market by 2027?

Answer: By 2027, the telehandler market is expected to reach a value of US$ 8.61 Billion by 2027

3: What is the key factor contributing to the growth of the telehandler market?

Answer: The telehandler market is primarily driven by AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd., Haulotte Group (Solem SA), J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited, JLG Industries Inc. (Oshkosh Corporation), Komatsu Limited, Liebherr Maschinen Bulle AG, Manitou Group, Merlo S.p.A. Industria Metalmeccanica, Skyjack Inc. (Linamar Corporation), Terex Corporation and Wacker Neuson SE.

Other Related Reports:

Automotive Remote Diagnostics Market Report 2022: https://bit.ly/3g3BoHA

Automotive Refinish Coatings Market Report 2022: https://bit.ly/3EoSFV8

Automotive Slipper Clutch Market Report 2022: https://bit.ly/3ElhHo2

Tire Pressure Monitoring System Market Report 2022: https://bit.ly/3G29FBU

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.