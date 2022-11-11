Submit Release
Angolan National Day

On behalf of the United States of America, I wish the people of Angola a heartfelt congratulations as you celebrate 47 years of independence.

The United States values Angola as a strategic partner and leader in global and regional fora. I am proud of the ways we have expanded our bilateral relationship, including working together on regional security, Atlantic cooperation, and combatting corruption. I am optimistic we can continue to expand ties between our great nations, including expanding our economic and trade relationships.

As we look forward to the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in December, I affirm our shared commitment to peace and security.

Best wishes to the people of Angola as you celebrate this day.

