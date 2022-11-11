Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,067 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,684 in the last 365 days.

Sint Maarten National Day

On behalf of the government and the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sint Maarten on Sint Maarten Day.

Our two countries share strong commercial, educational, historic, and cultural ties and we look forward to continuing our work together to address the climate crisis, promote entrepreneurship, and encourage economic prosperity in the region. We celebrate the many young people from Sint Maarten who study in the United States each year or participate in exchange programs and return to contribute to the island’s bright future.  Our joint law enforcement efforts continue to make the Western Hemisphere safer for us all.  We are supporting Sint Maarten’s resiliency through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

We look forward to our continued collaboration and commitment to strengthening the ties between our two countries in the years to come.  Happy Sint Maarten Day.

You just read:

Sint Maarten National Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.