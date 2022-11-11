Sint Maarten National Day

On behalf of the government and the people of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sint Maarten on Sint Maarten Day.

Our two countries share strong commercial, educational, historic, and cultural ties and we look forward to continuing our work together to address the climate crisis, promote entrepreneurship, and encourage economic prosperity in the region. We celebrate the many young people from Sint Maarten who study in the United States each year or participate in exchange programs and return to contribute to the island’s bright future. Our joint law enforcement efforts continue to make the Western Hemisphere safer for us all. We are supporting Sint Maarten’s resiliency through the U.S.-Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030 (PACC 2030).

We look forward to our continued collaboration and commitment to strengthening the ties between our two countries in the years to come. Happy Sint Maarten Day.