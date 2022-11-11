Electric Two-Wheeler Market Size 2022 | Share, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

Electric Two-Wheeler Market

The global electric two-wheeler market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.1 Billion by 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Electric Two-Wheeler Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", The global electric two-wheeler market size reached US$ 31.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 66.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 13.5% during 2022-2027. This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.

Electric two-wheeler comprises motorcycles, mopeds, and scooters that are lightweight and self-operating automobiles powered by an integrated electric motor and a rechargeable battery. It is utilized by individuals for covering short distances in a versatile manner as it assists in efficient maneuvering through congested roads. It is versatile, portable, durable, cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and an eco-friendly alternative to other modes of transportation. As a result, electric two-wheeler vehicle is gaining traction in the automotive industry across the globe.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Electric Two-Wheeler Market Trends:

At present, increasing sales of electric two-wheeler vehicles like e-bikes on account of rapid urbanization and inflating income levels of individuals represent one of the major factors strengthening the market growth around the world. Moreover, due to rising environmental concerns, governing agencies of numerous countries are implementing regulations to encourage the use of electric two-wheeler vehicles and reduce the carbon footprint, which is favoring market growth. The inflating prices of petrol and the growing demand for fuel-efficient and high-performance vehicles are also influencing the market positively. There is a rise in awareness about the economic and ecological benefits of adopting EVs, which is contributing to market growth. In addition, the expanding number of EV charging stations is driving the sales of electric two-wheeler vehicles across the globe. Along with this, the integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) in electric charging station systems to assist users in locating nearby charging stations and available vacant spots and schedule convenient slots for fill-ups is also providing a thrust to the market growth.

Apart from this, the increasing adoption of electric two-wheelers by logistics enterprises to offer quick and convenient postal and delivery services and the thriving e-commerce industry is creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, key players are introducing mobile applications to help track fitness and deliver information in real-time on smartphones. They are also offering tax rebates and subsidies upon purchasing two-wheeler electric vehicles. This, coupled with increasing investments in promotional activities, including celebrity endorsements by leading manufacturers to improve the existing sales and profitability, is offering lucrative growth opportunities. Besides this, the rising adoption of modular and compact chassis systems in electric two-wheeler vehicles is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, leading players are extensively financing research and development (R&D) activities to launch advanced two-wheeler EVs, which are anticipated to propel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

AIMA Technology Co. Ltd.

Ampere Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

BMW AG

Energica Motor Company S.p.A.

GOVECS AG

Hero Electric Vehicles Pvt. Ltd.

Mahindra GenZe

Terra Motors Corporation

Vmoto Limited

Yadea Technology Group Co. Ltd.

and Zero Motorcycles

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Electric Scooter/Moped

Electric Motorcycle

Breakup by Battery Type:

Lithium-Ion

Sealed Lead Acid (SLA)

Breakup by Voltage Type:

<48V

48-60V

61-72V

73-96V

>96V

Breakup by Peak Power:

<3 kW

3-6 kW

7-10 kW

>10 kW

Breakup by Battery Technology:

Removable

Non-Removable

Breakup by Motor Placement:

Hub Type

Chassis Mounted

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

