Wallpaper Market Size to Reach US$ 2.54 Billion During 2022-2027 | Industry Trends, Share and Growth

According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Wallpaper Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global wallpaper market growth. The global wallpaper market size reached US$ 2.07 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2.54 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2022-2027.

Wallpaper is a decorative layer made from materials, including paper, plastic, and vinyl, which are printed for application and decoration on the walls of a room and a building. It can be stenciled, painted, and printed with abstract and narrative designs. It is printed through various techniques, including surface, gravure, silk screen, and rotary. It is resilient, long-lasting, cleanable, and provides resistance against wear and tear. It also offers color diversity, rich patterns, environmental protection, and convenient installation. It is highly durable and can last for years without requiring replacement as compared to conventionally used paints. At present, product manufacturers are offering customization according to the taste and requirements of the consumer to enhance their overall experience.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Wallpaper Market Trends:

The increasing demand for aesthetically appealing wallpapers on account of rapid urbanization and improving income levels currently represents one of the major factors strengthening market growth around the world. Moreover, the rising number of commercial spaces, such as offices, restaurants, cafes, airports, hotels, shopping malls, and educational institutions, is favoring market growth. In addition, the expanding number of renovation and remodeling activities of homes is providing a thrust to the market growth. The growing awareness about the benefits of using wallpapers among the masses is also contributing to the market.

Apart from this, product manufacturers are introducing eco-friendly peel-and-stick variants in innovative designs and colors to expand their product portfolio. They are focusing on introducing graphic design and new production methods, which is also influencing the market positively. A considerable reliance on celebrity endorsements, online tutorials, reviews, and social media campaigns by influencers is creating a positive outlook for the market. Besides this, there is easy availability of wallpapers in innovative design solutions through offline and online retail channels. Along with this, the expanding e-commerce platforms that offer a wider collection, free delivery, remarkable offers, and discounts are offering lucrative growth opportunities to leading players operating in the industry.

Furthermore, the rising demand for wallpapers to cover the flaws of the walls, which can only be fixed by repairing, is bolstering the market growth. Along with this, the absence of harmful substances, such as lead in wallpapers, is driving the market. Additionally, market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to launch non-woven-based products that are easy to remove. They are also focusing on implementing digital printing technologies, which is anticipated to provide a favorable market outlook in the coming years.

Breakup by Wallpaper Type:

Vinyl Wallpaper

Non-woven Wallpaper

Paper-based Wallpaper

Fabric Wallpaper

Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Breakup by End User:

Residential

Commercial

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

A.S. Création Tapeten AG

All 4 Walls Wallpaper

Asian Paints Ltd.

Brewster Home Fashions

Erismann & Cie. GmbH

F. Schumacher & Co.

Grandeco Wallfashion Group Belgium NV

Gratex Industries Ltd.

Laura Ashley Holdings plc

Marburger Tapetenfabrik

Osborne & Little

Sangetsu Corporation

York Wallcoverings Inc.

Key Highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

