$400 Million in Additional U.S. Military Assistance for Ukraine

The United States continues to support Ukraine’s brave defenders with additional military assistance to help them protect their country from Russia’s aggression.

Pursuant to a delegation of authority from the President, today I am authorizing our twenty-fifth drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment for Ukraine since August 2021. This $400 million drawdown includes additional arms, munitions, and equipment from U.S. Department of Defense inventories. This drawdown will bring the total U.S. military assistance for Ukraine to an unprecedented level of approximately $19.3 billion since the beginning of the Administration.

The United States will continue to stand with more than 40 allies and partners in support of the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and independence with extraordinary courage and boundless determination. The air defense, long-range, and precision fire capabilities that we are providing are carefully calibrated to best serve Ukraine on the battlefield as it makes gains from Kherson to Kharkiv. We will continue to support Ukraine so it can defend itself and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table when the time comes.

We stand United with Ukraine.