Unity Care Founder Receives the Patricia Gardner Changemaker Award

The founder of Unity Care was awarded the Patricia Gardner Changemaker Award from the Silicon Valley Council of Nonprofits.SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder of Unity Care was recently awarded the Patricia Gardner Changemaker Award at the SVCN Nonprofit Impact Awards. He was recognized for his 29 years of service to the community. SVCN is a collective of nonprofits in the Silicon Valley area working towards racial justice. Each year, the council recognizes the works of leaders in the community who best support this goal.
“I am humbled and honored to be given this award by the Silicon Valley Council, a collective of outstanding leaders within the community who fight to achieve racial equity every day,” says Andre Chapman, Founder of Unity Care. “We need to amplify the voices of those unheard, listen to their issues, and find solutions together.”
SVCN unifies local community-oriented nonprofit organizations in Santa Clara County, and their learning program focuses on increasing organizational effectiveness and capacity building within nonprofits. SVCN’s policy team advocates for policies at the city, county, and state levels that affect the nonprofit sector.
Unity Care serves foster youth across a number of California counties including El Dorado, Sacramento, Santa Clara, San Francisco, Placer, San Mateo, Monterey, Alameda, and Nevada counties. Their mission is to transform the lives of young people in and emerging from foster care by providing stable housing, caring connections, and life skills that build a foundation to achieve their potential. Unity Care is committed to ensuring no youth leaves foster care on the streets.
“His vision for empowering youth as well as those caught in the justice system has led Unity Care to offer opportunities, hope, and life-changing experiences,” says Patricia Gardner. “He has never wavered in his fight to change these broken systems.”
Unity Care, established in 1993, is a youth and family agency that offers safe and stable housing for youth and young adults aging out of the foster care system. The nationally accredited organization provides supportive services, through housing and other programs, to transitional foster-care youth aged 16-21.
