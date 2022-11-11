ZentLaw Founder, Monica Zent, reflects on 20 years of Legal Innovation with ZentLaw’s Anniversary
ZentLaw has been a leader and trendsetter when it comes to reforming the legal field by bringing an innovation mindset
There is still work to be done in this industry and that’s why ZentLaw will continue to shape the future of law.”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Monica Zent, Founder of ZentLaw, is a pioneer in legal innovation, and 2022 marks 20 years of her vision for modernizing how legal services are delivered to clients. ZentLaw has been a leader and trendsetter when it comes to reforming the legal field by bringing an innovation mindset from day one.
In reflecting on the past 20 years, Zent said, “As a lifelong entrepreneur and innovator, I formed ZentLaw to revolutionize the way companies obtain effective professional resources while providing better opportunities for legal professionals and modern solutions for the entire legal industry.” She added, “Over the past 20 years ZentLaw has led by example and been instrumental in helping to bring positive change to the legal industry, from our innovative solutions to our Legal Operations resources, to our LegalTech initiatives, to our tireless work driving diversity and inclusion in the law, we have been there pushing the boundaries of what is possible.”
In 2002, Zent’s company was one of the earliest in the United States to launch as an alternative legal services provider (ALSP), cutting a new path that many would follow years later. Since that time, her firm has grown the category and the field paving the way for ALSPs to emerge as a gold standard for legal innovation and efficient legal resourcing.
ALSPs specialize in providing outsourced legal services for law firms and corporate legal departments. What makes ZentLaw unique, however, is that in addition to its ALSP lines of business providing a wide range of legal talent to support clients’ needs, ZentLaw offers Legal Operations Consulting through its trusted partners, and LegalTech Solutions through ZentLaw Labs. Corporate Legal Departments and conventional law firms appreciate the advantages of ALSPs because subcontracting services to an ALSP can allow them to focus more on their own core competencies and save money while offering a better service to their own end clients. ZentLaw’s team of resources provide transactional legal services covering a wide range of practice areas and industries.
For far too long, the legal industry has worked off an outdated, inefficient business model, with clients facing outsized legal bills just to meet their day-to-day legal needs. For 20 years, ZentLaw has been changing that model. As ZentLaw looks out on the horizon to its next decade, founder, Monica Zent shared, “It is an honor to work in this industry every day with awesome clients, partners, and team members and it’s particularly rewarding to see that concepts, business models and work that I have been doing, writing about and speaking about for decades has finally hit the mainstream. There is still work to be done in this industry and that’s why ZentLaw will continue to shape the future of law.”
About ZentLaw
Monica Zent, founder of ZentLaw, is an attorney, businesswoman, entrepreneur, and pioneer. She is also a well-known and respected legal innovator, speaker, author, and venture capital investor and advisor. When Zent saw a legal market that was ripe for improvement and in need of healthy competition, she envisioned a new business model. In 2002, Zent re-engineered the law firm as we know it to create ZentLaw.
By merging the efficiencies and flexibility of outsourcing with the best attributes of a professional services firm, her company, ZentLaw, offers a better way to work for legal professionals and a winning proposition for clients.
ZentLaw is proud to be a WBENC-certified and women-owned business, committed to providing equality of access and opportunities to lawyers and legal professionals of all backgrounds.
More information about ZentLaw can be obtained at www.zentlawgroup.com. ZentLaw can also be found on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/zentlaw/. More information about Monica Zent can be obtained at www.officialmonicazent.com.
