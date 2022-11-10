Submit Release
MBA achieves in Better World rankings

The achievement places La Trobe in the top three per cent of MBA programs in the world, recognising its focus on sustainability across course content and faculty research, and creating learning environments where students can explore environmental, social and governance issues within the context of business.

Acting Dean of La Trobe Business School, Professor Suzanne O’Keefe, said the MBA reflects the University’s focus on responsible leadership, sustainable business practices and producing graduates who have impact and influence.

“This is a wonderful endorsement of our MBA, which is highly sought after across the country – particularly by people interested in a sustainability-focused program,” Professor O’Keefe said.

“Each year we attract talented individuals across a wide range of sectors – many of whom are looking to develop sustainable businesses that create change in industries like environment, health and innovation.

“Our MBA equips them with the skills and knowledge to be an in-demand leader, and drive change in any organisation with ethical and sustainable reasoning,” Professor O’Keefe said.

CEO and co-founder of Corporate Knight, Toby Heaps, said today’s top MBA programs understand that future corporate leaders will be tasked with integrating social, environmental and economic factors into daily business decisions.

“By adapting their curriculums, these programs are equipping students to deal with new realities and challenges already shaping the global business community,” Mr Heaps said.

To determine the ranking, Corporate Knights evaluated 160 business schools, including the 2021 Financial Times top 100 Global MBA programs, all programs included in Corporate Knights’ 2021 Better World MBA Ranking, and select MBA programs accredited by AMBA, AACSB or EQUIS that opted into the ranking.

Corporate Knights Inc. is a leading sustainable-economy media and research B Corp. founded in 2002. Only two Australian universities featured in the Top 40 for 2022.

