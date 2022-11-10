Fuel to Fire Entrepreneur Accountability Nominated for Coveted Best of Small Business Award 2023

The award recognizes small businesses that demonstrate exceptional growth in a number of critical areas for success.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fuel to Fire Entrepreneur Accountability is pleased to announce it has been nominated for the coveted Best of Small Business of the Year Award 2023.Founded by Midori Verity, Fuel to Fire is a vetted accountability group for female entrepreneurs with big goals. The company works to help members crack the code to accelerate their results through its trademarked Fuel to Fire Accountability Method , Goal-Mapping Framework, and Coaching/Mentorship services designed to support them every step of the way.In the company’s most recent news, Fuel to Fire is the recipient of the exceptionally recognized Best of Small Business of the Year Award 2023. The award recognizes the many achievements of a small business that demonstrates exceptional growth in the marketplace, diversity, A+ Customer Service, leadership, a positive workplace environment, and a profitable business model.“Over the past three decades, Midori has had to pivot her business many times to stay competitive and adapt to industry changes,” says Parker Nash. “She noticed many entrepreneurs were frustrated because they weren’t hitting their big objectives and felt isolated and overwhelmed. Coming from a business coaching background, Midori naturally wanted to help. She strongly believes independent businesses are the backbone of communities. So, she launched ‘Fuel to Fire'.”Since its inception, Fuel to Fire has empowered numerous entrepreneurs to achieve and amplify goals, resulting in a massive positive impact for their communities. A few examples of how Fuel to Fire has helped members:1) Dr. Lynnea Brumbaugh: went from being a full-time university professor to launching a business bringing in six-figures, allowing her to reduce her teaching to only eight units.2) Sally Drake: hit her biggest goals in six months, including contracts with large corporate sponsors.3) Cynthia Faust: landing her biggest client ever at $2.5 mm.“And that’s just the tip of the iceberg of support Midori has provided,” Nash states. “Just wait and see what she has up her sleeve next – it’s sure to be remarkable in every way.”For more information about Fuel to Fire Entrepreneur Accountability, please visit https://www.fueltofire.co/ About Midori VerityMidori Verity is the Founder and CEO of the award-winning vetted accountability group, Fuel to Fire. When entrepreneurs want to hit results every time without mental exhaustion or physical burnout, they work with Midori. As a serial entrepreneur with three decades of experience herself, she knows what it takes to start, grow, and rapidly scale a business with ease. Plus, as a mom, she knows the added responsibilities that go into being both a successful business owner and a parent.Whether she’s consulting with startups to Fortune 500 Silicon Valley giants, Midori’s unique approach has without fail unlocked the full potential in every entrepreneur she coaches.Midori is also a well-recognized TV show host and highly-sought-after public speaker.