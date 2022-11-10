ROI Construction Wins Inc. 5000 Award

/EIN News/ -- Savage, Nov. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage, Maryland -

ROI Construction roofing company, which is based in Savage, MD, is proud to announce their 2022 Inc. 5000 Award where they were included in the list of the top 5,000 companies that were able to achieve significant growth despite the hurdles during a time of change. They are a family-owned construction company that is focused on roofing and exterior construction and for 2022, the company grew by 2,865 percent. The list shows the 5,000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States, and in this list, ROI Construction is at number 182.

Dominic DiPietro, owner of ROI Construction, says, “We are certainly proud and honored to be a part of the Inc. 5000 list of 2022. We are a second generation roofing company that offers customers a positive ROI for their roofing, siding, and gutters. I grew up helping my father providing roofing and gutter services in DC, Virginia, and Maryland, and this has certainly paid off. I would also like to point out that our crew members are a key reason for our significant growth because of the excellent craftsmanship that they have provided and continue to provide. The professionalism, quality, and value that we offer have become our trademark that our clients have come to expect.”

They offer expert roofing services for residential and commercial buildings in Maryland. They have managed to achieve the reputation of being one of the most highly rated roofing companies for DC, Maryland, and Northern Virginia. This is evidenced by their almost 200 highly positive reviews on Google where they have an overall rating of 5.0 out of 5 stars.

In one of their recent reviews on Google, Manny L. gave them five stars and said, “This local business came heavily recommended by several past customers that walked away extremely pleased, and I can say I am too! From the beginning Cody Cline assisted and facilitated the general quote, inspection, arrangement of schedule, and overall repair of my damaged rake board. He ensured that I was constantly notified of the planned dates of inspection and was as flexible as he could to accommodate my busy schedule. Definitely a 5/5 star review and will use again!”

They are also trusted when it comes to commercial roofing construction. They have the experience and the knowledge when it comes to the design, repair, maintenance, or replacement of commercial roofing systems, such as flat roofs, metal roofs, sloped roofs, and more. Then can handle a wide range of commercial roofing projects on all kinds of scales and partnerships with the top roofing manufacturers, enabling them to offer any kind of roofing that is required by their commercial roofing clients.

ROI Construction also specializes in emergency roof repair, particularly because the "District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia." (DMV) area often experiences wind, snow, hail, and freezing rain that can cause significant damage to roofs. They offer fast response to any roof repair requests from customers. They have seen and experienced working on all kinds of roof damage due to extreme weather conditions and are always ready to provide repair services for roofing, gutters, and sidings for both residential and commercial buildings.

ROI Construction is also capable of providing custom gutters on site. This is important because sometimes the standard 5-inch gutters for residential buildings may not be large enough for certain houses. Some houses may need bigger gutters to properly drain the rain on the roof. That is why they are offering customized gutters for certain specific needs.

And they can also provide quality siding construction services. They can help homeowners in choosing the best siding for their house and the best siding materials, such as James Hardie fiber cement and vinyl sidings. All of the James Hardie siding and trim products are primed and ready for field painting. However, homeowners may choose to use ColorPlus® Technology, which ensures that the color will last longer than the usual paint job.

Those who want to know more about the ROI Construction Inc. 5000 Award and various details about the company can check out the ROI Construction website or contact them through the telephone or via email. They are open from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm, every day of the week.

