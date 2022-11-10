Pelican Delivers Thriving as Sole Cannabis Delivery Service in Washington State

Since its inception, the company has seen unprecedented growth as a result of its one-of-a-kind and professional service.

BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when cannabis consumption is at an all-time high, Pelican Delivers is pleased to inform the public that it is thriving as the only cannabis delivery service in Washington State.Pelican Delivers is the first and only, on-demand patented cannabis delivery service in the United States and Canada. The company collaborates with state/province-licensed cannabis stores to purchase products and then deliver them directly to the consumer, utilizing innovative technology to facilitate dynamic workflow of orders, real time lead generation for drivers, escrow, release and transfer of funds and authentication of customer identity prior to delivery. Pelican Delivers strives to always comply with both state/provincial laws and interstate commerce.Recently, Pelican Delivers is pleased to announce it is still the only cannabis delivery service in Washington State . Even though residents of the state are using cannabis now, more than ever, the company is keeping up with demand through its fast and reputable service.“We are all so busy in our daily lives, which means that convenience is key,” says founder and CEO of Pelican Delivers, Dave Comeau. “Between getting groceries, going to medical appointments, taking kids to school and soccer practice and, well, just living life, sometimes we simply need delivery services to give us that extra hand of support. That’s exactly what we offer – saving you time from having to go to a dispensary – and we are the only ones who provide cannabis delivery services in Washington State. We want you to know we’re here to help and make life easier.”For more information about Pelican Delivers, or go sign up, please visit www.pelicandelivers.com About Pelican DeliversFounded by husband-and-wife team Dave & Tina Comeau in 2017, Pelican Delivers is an on-demand nationwide patented cannabis delivery service, which officially started in 2018. Prior to Pelican Delivers, Dave was the IT Supervisor at one of Washington State’s largest Tribal Casinos. Having gained this casino experience, Dave and his family opened the Ponderay Café & Casino in Bremerton WA, where he was the general manager. In 2010, Dave was a Medical Marijuana Grower and processor where he grew the business from one small tent in his garage to an 8,000 sqft warehouse. In 2016, Dave opened a chain of retail cannabis stores (Better Buds) in Washington State with annual revenue over 16 million.Dave holds a PhD from the school of hard knocks and over a decade of experience in the cannabis industry. When he’s not in the office, he’s preparing culinary cuisines for his family.